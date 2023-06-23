Foamed Glass Aggregates Supplier Aero Aggregates Celebrates Reopening of I-95 Corridor

I-95 rebuild relied on the use of foamed glass aggregates to re-open under an expedited timeline in two weeks, a process that typically takes three to six months

EDDYSTONE, Pa., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Aggregates of North America (Aero Aggregates), the first vertically-integrated manufacturer in North America to produce ultra-lightweight, foamed glass aggregates (FGA), celebrates the re-opening of a section of Interstate 95 (I-95) in Philadelphia, which collapsed following a gasoline tanker truck fire. Working under an expedited timeline, Aero Aggregates supplied a foamed glass aggregate that has temporarily rebuilt the collapsed section of the corridor while crews work on a permanent rebuild.

Crews work around the clock to complete the I-95 rebuild under an expedited timeline, using foamed glass aggregate from Aero Aggregates.
Based in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Aero Aggregates' foamed glass aggregate is produced from 99% recycled container glass, which has been diverted from landfills, and is developed into a lightweight, gravel-like material that can be used as a backfill to support infrastructure development. The use of this material to support the I-95 rebuild project enabled teams to complete construction under an expedited timeline; a process that typically takes three to six months took only two weeks. Compared to traditional, quarried aggregates, foamed glass aggregates are approximately 85% lighter. Their high friction angle and excellent insulation potential have made them a go-to backfill for infrastructure projects over the last 20 years.

"As a Philadelphia-based company, we understand how vital I-95 is for the transportation of people, goods and services in the Philadelphia region and the whole east coast," said Archie Filshill, President and CEO of Aero Aggregates. "We're honored that our foamed glass aggregates are playing such a significant role in the restoration of this essential transportation corridor. Our materials have a demonstrated history of safety and success in a range of essential infrastructure projects, both in the Philadelphia area and across the country, including other sections of I-95."

Over 8,000 cubic yards of foamed glass aggregate were used to rebuild the collapsed corridor. The aggregates' light weight ensures aging utility lines beneath I-95 are protected during the reconstruction process. The amount of foamed glass aggregate utilized for this project alone diverts approximately 6.5 million, 12-ounce glass bottles from landfill.

"Our goal first and foremost is to protect and serve the people of Pennsylvania. The expedited rebuild of this roadway, which so many Pennsylvanians rely on, wouldn't have been possible without the expertise of Aero Aggregates," said Mike Carroll, PennDOT Secretary of Transportation. "It's a fantastic example of the ingenuity and spirit of our state and a classic example of American innovation in infrastructure."

To learn more about Aero Aggregates' offerings and solutions, please visit https://www.aeroaggna.com/

About Aero Aggregates
Aero Aggregates is the first vertically-integrated company in North America to produce ultra-lightweight FGA from 99% recycled container glass. The company's manufacturing capabilities include the ability to make several types of foamed glass including both open and closed cell aggregates. The founders of Aero Aggregates realized the need for a sustainable solution for lightweight construction materials due to increased design or constructability requirements. Today's civil engineering challenges include construction on soft soils, lateral load reduction behind retaining walls and structures, insulating subgrade and backfill, and the protection of underground utilities. Aero Aggregates provides an answer to many of these challenges by supplying a lightweight material with a high friction angle that is also insulating, free-draining, non-absorbent, non-combustible, and resistant to chemicals, rot and acid. Its manufacturing plant is located in Eddystone, PA, a brownfield redevelopment site that was formerly the location of Baldwin Locomotive Works. Aero Aggregates also has a second manufacturing plant in Dunnellon, FL and will open a third facility this year in Modesto, CA, which provides Aero Aggregates with the ability to provide its FGA to clients nationwide.

 Visit https://www.aeroaggna.com/ for more information.

