Foamed Plastic Insulation Demand to Grow 4.4% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foamed plastic insulation in the residential market is forecast to rise 4.4% per annum to 520 million pounds in 2022, valued at $1.1 billion. Foamed plastics are projected to be the fastest growing material in the residential insulation market through 2022. The materials' ability to fully seal gaps and air leaks will support demand gains as recent IECC measures call for significant improvements in the reduction of air leaks in single-family and multifamily housing. The rising use of eco-friendly foam technologies has benefited sales of foamed plastics as consumers increasingly demand environmentally friendly products. These and other trends are presented in Residential Insulation Market in the US https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/general-purpose-lighting-fixtures-in-the-us-by-product-market-and-region-14th-edition-3637.htm, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Both value and volume gains will be restrained by a rapid increase in usage of lower density foams – which command significantly lower average prices than high density foams – over the past decade due to rising material costs and the ability of low density foams to meet codes using a lower volume of material.

In response to the rising popularity of green building practices, recent product developments in the residential foamed plastic insulation industry include the production of soy-based, eco-friendly foams, as well as water-blown closed-cell spray foams.

Further growth opportunities for foamed plastics in the residential market include:

SIPs gaining a foothold in housing construction

increasingly stringent building codes and energy efficiency policies

the growing market for eco-friendly blowing agents, as HFC 245fa, which is a commonly used blowing agent in closed-cell foams, will be banned in 2020

