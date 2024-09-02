FOCAC cornerstone of relationship between China and Africa

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. It takes place at a critical juncture when the world is grappling with various regional and global crises and there is a pressing need for countries from the Global South to join hands. How will this year's FOCAC elevate ties between China and Africa? What is the significance of building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future? The Global Times (GT) interviewed a number of former officials and pundits from various African countries to share their insights and stories.

In the second article of this series, GT reporter Li Aixin interviewed Teka Gebreyesus Entehabu (Entehabu), former Ethiopian state minister of industry and trade.

GT: What are your expectations for the upcoming FOCAC?

Entehabu: Let me start by saying that the FOCAC is the cornerstone of the relationship between China and Africa. There have been many achievements since the establishment of FOCAC, and the relationship between China and Africa has grown and achieved significant success.

The forthcoming FOCAC in Beijing will extend from the eighth FOCAC ministerial conference held in Dakar, Senegal, in 2021. At that conference, the Dakar Action Plan was developed, covering the period from 2022 to 2024. This plan was a significant achievement, especially given the economic challenges faced by many African countries due to the COVID pandemic. I expect the upcoming summit to focus on evaluating the progress of this action plan. It will assess what has been achieved, whether the key performance indicators outlined in the plan have been met, and if there are any gaps that need addressing. The emphasis will be on reviewing the action plan's implementation and its outcomes.

From the Chinese side, there have been significant achievements since the Dakar Action Plan. China has been importing an increasing amount of goods from Africa, which has greatly enhanced trade between the two regions. Additionally, the Chinese government has developed the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035, marking another major achievement. On the other hand, progress on the African side has been less noticeable on the implementation of the Dakar Action Plan. More efforts from the African side are needed, review and revision to the plan should be made if needed.

GT: This year, leaders from China and Africa will gather around the theme "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future." How do you understand the concept of a "high-level China-Africa community with a shared future"?

Entehabu: Moving forward, the focus should shift to cooperation between China and Africa in areas like industrialization, human resource development, and private sector involvement. It is essential to extend efforts beyond state-to-state interactions to community level, ensuring that modernization benefits the entire community - the wellbeing of African people and Chinese people.

GT: The other part of the theme is "modernization." In a previous interview, you said that when you tried to find the best way to modernize Africa, you found Chinese modernization the best way. Why?

Entehabu: Modernization should not be a simple copy of other countries' models; rather, it should take into account the unique local aspects of each country. For example, Chinese modernization has successfully incorporated cultural elements into China's modernization efforts. Similarly, African modernization should prioritize local cultural contexts and avoid merely copying external models. That's how I understand Chinese modernization.

GT: How do the Ethiopian public and businesses view the Belt and Road Initiative?

Entehabu: First, we need to understand what the BRI is and its benefits. For me, the BRI represents a global project focused on connectivity among Asia, Europe, and Africa. While it was initiated by China, it is intended to be a global endeavor.

As more projects have been implemented, Africans' perceptions on the BRI have improved. For example, the railway from Addis Ababa to Djibouti has created many jobs and facilitated trade, boosting Ethiopia's global trade by improving export and import processes. Additionally, industrial parks developed in Ethiopia have created employment and contributed to export values. As people see these benefits, their perception of the BRI has changed positively.

China-Africa cooperation focuses on infrastructure, which is crucial for development. China emphasizes that building infrastructure is essential for growth and modernization. Chinese loans typically support infrastructure projects, human development, and modernization without imposing preconditions. China provides support based on the specific needs of African countries, such as developing infrastructure or industrial parks, which can enhance both financial and human development.

People now understand the value of cooperating with China because they see the results and outcomes. For example, in Ethiopia, many industrial parks and infrastructure projects have been developed with Chinese cooperation. These developments benefit the entire population.

GT: You've recently returned to Ethiopia after completing your PhD in Beijing. During your recent stay in China, was there a particular experience or story that especially impressed you?

Entehabu: I had visited China more than 10 times before starting my PhD and have always been struck by its progress. For instance, when I first visited Beijing in 2008, the city had eight metro lines. Now, it has around 27 lines, and I see continuous improvements every time I visit.

My interest in China led me to pursue my PhD there to understand the details behind this remarkable development. People often refer to China's progress as a miracle, I wanted to explore how it happened - what role the government and community played in this transformation.

Seeing the details of this development has deepened my admiration, especially considering that 40 to 50 years ago, many people were starving. But now the development is balanced. Whether you visit large cities or small cities in China, you'll find access to technology everywhere.

China's growth and development are more balanced compared to many other countries, where development can be uneven, with some areas highly developed and others still struggling. In China, even poorer communities benefit from the country's overall development.

GT: You said you wanted to explore how it happened. Have you found the answer?

Entehabu: Sure. The success of China's development can be attributed to the government's clear vision and commitment. Every five years, the government updates its development strategy and involves not just the government but also the private sector and community in this strategy. China's plans evolve significantly. This dynamic approach is a major factor in China's development success.

Despite potential hardships, people support the broader vision of modernization and advancement. Everyone, including the private sector, the government, and the community, works together toward this shared goal. This collective commitment is a major achievement for China.

SOURCE Global Times