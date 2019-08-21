Focal Point Vision to Offer Revolutionary, Adjustable Technology for Cataract Patients

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Focal Point Vision, an ophthalmology practice with over 30 years of service in San Antonio, today announced its participation in the commercial release of the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) from RxSight. Focal Point Vision is one of six ophthalmology practices in the United States with access to this state-of-the art, customizable cataract surgery technology.

Focal Point Vision doctors -James D. Lehmann, MD; Linda Yang, MD; Kenneth J. Maverick, MD

RxSight is the global leader in adjustable intraocular lens (IOL) technology. Using a proprietary light treatment to produce precise modifications in lens shape, RxSight's LAL enables doctors and patients to customize vision after cataract surgery.

"RxSight's LAL is the biggest improvement in cataract surgery in my career," James Lehmann, MD, cataract surgeon at Focal Point Vision, said. "It allows surgeons the ability to customize the patient's vision after surgery with a non-invasive light treatment. We can now deliver the highest level of vision to our patients, tailored to their needs."

This technology is a turning point in the treatment of cataracts, as RxSight's LAL is the first and only FDA approved IOL that can be adjusted post-operatively to maximize vision.

"One of the most anticipated aspects of the LAL is that patients can "try out" various scenarios such as near or distance vision, and then the surgeon can "lock-in" the patient's preference with a simple light treatment in the clinic," Dr. Kenneth Maverick, cataract surgeon at Focal Point Vision, said.

In a pivotal FDA study, LAL patients saw significantly better than traditional cataract patients.

To learn more about the Light Adjustable Lens from RxSight, view a video here.

About Focal Point Vision

Focal Point Vision is an ophthalmology group led by Dr. Kenneth Maverick and Dr. James Lehmann. With more than a half-century of combined experience and deep roots in South Texas, our skilled doctors perform complex eye surgery including LASIK, corneal transplants and cataract surgery. The practice now offers an exclusive and state-of-the-art cataract surgery using RxSight's Light Adjustable Lens technology. To learn more or to book a consultation, visit https://focalpointvision.com/.

