Focus Brands Adds New Leaders to Drive Customer Growth and Brand Marketability

"We are thrilled to have Christian and Danielle join our team," said Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus Brands. "As we accelerate the performance of our brands, their leadership and experience will help us execute strategies and capabilities to remain competitive, as well as reinforce brand relevance to grow our customer base."

As vice president of Demand Generation for Focus Brands, Christian will lead the construction of a powerful portfolio-wide demand generation platform to drive desired consumer behavior and brand performance. He brings 30 years of marketing and multi-brand commercial engine experience, making him the ideal leader for the company's growing demand generation capabilities. Prior to joining Focus Brands, Christian served as global head and VP of Marketing for Hilton Grand Vacations where he oversaw all cross-company marketing, segmentation, customer acquisition, digital demand, social and partnership initiatives. Prior to Hilton, he was an instrumental part of the marketing and demand generation teams at both AOL and AARP. Christian was recognized by Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International as one of the "Top 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing and Revenue Optimization," and he and his teams won numerous industry awards. He holds a bachelor's degree from Penn State.

As vice president of Marketing for Jamba, Danielle will help oversee national consumer marketing strategies to build brand momentum by enabling greater access and convenience through Jamba's digital platforms. She will guide the team in driving brand relevance through the evolution of menu, branding and store design. Danielle has 20 years of experience leading a variety of brands, business units and teams, with expertise in consumer marketing, innovation, revenue growth management, and digital strategy and execution. Most recently, she was the general manager and brand director for the Refreshment Tea category at The Coca-Cola Company, leading brands like Peace Tea and FUZE. She also served Coca-Cola as director of eCommerce leading digital strategy and building eCommerce operational capabilities. Danielle has cross-functional experience across CPG and retail, including management consulting and strategy with McKinsey & Company and Kimberly-Clark Corporation, as well as retail merchandising for Hugo Boss Fashions and Bloomingdales. She holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and master's degree from University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. FOCUS Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

Contact:

Angie Champsaur

Director of Corporate Communications, FOCUS Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE Focus Brands

Related Links

https://www.focusbrands.com

