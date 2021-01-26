Focus Brands Announces New Addition to Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to have Gurmeet on our Board, and we believe his digital expertise will bolster our path to increased accessibility and convenience for our guests," said Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus Brands. "Our digital growth will be critical as we expand our global footprint, and Gurmeet will be an incredible thought partner and leader as we navigate the digital road ahead for our brands."

As a digital transformation expert, Singh has established and led various key transformation functions across digital products management, technology, user experience, data science and digital marketing. He currently serves as group chief digital officer for conglomerate Al-Futtaim Group, where he leads technology, digital, data and AI, innovation and group marketing. He previously served as a senior advisor for Boston Consulting Group and in various leadership roles for 7-Eleven, including EVP, chief digital, information and marketing officer and member of the executive committee. Additional credentials include Capital One, Intuit and FedEx.

Singh holds a Ph.D. from Rice University in engineering and bachelor's in engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He is the recipient of several accolades including 2019 Retail Tech Innovator award, 2019 Stevie International Business award (Vienna) for Innovator of the Year, and Restaurant Business Magazine 2019 Tech Accelerator award. CSP Magazine recognized Singh as 'The Digital Gardner' on their 'Power 20 Change Makers 2018' list. He was also recognized by Constellation in the elite list of Top 150 global executives driving business transformation through digital. Singh is also a sought-after speaker on digital business transformation.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. FOCUS Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

