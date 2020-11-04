Focus Brands Appoints Barbara L. Hollkamp to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Barbara to our board where she will bring an energized perspective to our global brands," said Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus Brands "As we continue to move our company into the future by building best-in-class functions geared toward growing our brands, she will help us further shape our company culture, with a dedicated lens on diversity and inclusion."

As a leading human capital expert, Hollkamp has built a reputation for taking organizations to the next level of growth, efficiency and profitability across multiple industries. She currently serves as president of HLH Associates, an executive C-suite consulting firm, specializing in business partnerships to optimize human capital strategy. She has previously held leadership roles at Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. as EVP and chief human resources officer, as well as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. as SVP of Human Resources and chief diversity officer. Her credentials include senior levels of human resource management at Scholastic Book Fairs, Inc., Vistana Development and Resorts, Empire of America and General Mills Restaurant Group, Inc.

Hollkamp holds a bachelor's degree from Rollins College in Organizational Behavior and studied Business Administration at Morehead State University. She attended the Executive Studies program held at University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business. She continuously gives back to the community in active roles with non-profits, academic institutions and industry groups. Hollkamp's current board service includes We Care We Share Foundation and Florida Diversity Council.

