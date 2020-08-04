Focus Brands Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

In this newly created role, Dawn will lead strategic corporate communications and build best-in-class trade public relations and communications for franchise sales for Focus Brands. Working closely with the CEO and the Executive Leadership Team, she will elevate the profile of the company with key audiences worldwide, drive awareness for Focus Brands' innovation and growth, as well as reinforce the company's position as a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands among business and consumer media. In addition, she will serve as an advisor on issues management and brand reputation across the company's portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to our Executive Leadership Team at Focus Brands," said Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus Brands. "Dawn's business acumen and leadership in communications and public relations for some of the world's most well-known brands will be an asset to the company as we engage our stakeholders and prospects in new and evolving markets."

As a leader in communications and public relations, Dawn has built award-winning, integrated communications strategies in the hospitality, real estate, transportation and healthcare industries. Most recently, she was senior vice president for BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) Memphis, one of the world's largest full-service global communications agencies, where she served as primary senior account lead for FedEx Global Media Go-to-Market integrated communications strategies, U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Navy Recruiting Command. During her tenure at Hilton, Dawn led brand communications and public relations campaigns for Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn and launched two of the most successful hotel brands in the company's 100-year history, Curio Collection and Canopy by Hilton.

She has also served as vice president of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Greystar Real Estate Partners (formerly EdR Collegiate Housing), and director for strategic and executive communications for Methodist Lebonheur Healthcare, one of the largest non-profit healthcare systems in the U.S. Dawn holds a Master of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The University of Memphis.

About FOCUS Brands

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. FOCUS Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

