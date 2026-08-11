Focus Health's Irving Health & Wellness Clinic Expands Its Medical Weight Loss Program, which includes Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, to include multiple new wellness treatments

The Irving, Texas clinic now pairs its GLP-1 weight loss program with a bigger menu of aesthetic treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, and microneedling. Every visit is handled by licensed medical providers, and the clinic serves Las Colinas, Valley Ranch, and the wider Dallas-Fort Worth area.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Health today announced that Irving Health & Wellness Clinic, its wellness center at 8200 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 100 in Irving, has expanded its medical weight loss program. The program is built around two GLP-1 medications, semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro and Zepbound), paired with a personalized nutrition plan and regular check-ins with a provider. It gives people across Irving, Las Colinas, Valley Ranch, and the rest of Dallas-Fort Worth a safe, guided way to reach their weight goals.

New patients can book a consultation online or call (972) 891-8650 to find out whether the GLP-1 program is a good fit.

The clinic has also grown its aesthetics side. Patients can now book Botox, dermal fillers, and microneedling, all performed by licensed medical providers. Those treatments are in addition to the clinic's other services, from hormone therapy and IV hydration to body contouring and routine preventive care, so people can look after their health and their appearance all in one location.

What sets the clinic apart from a typical med spa is simple: a licensed provider is part of every visit. That's especially important with GLP-1 medications, where the right dose, a thorough health evaluation, and ongoing follow-up are key to achieving safe, effective results. The clinic also shares a building with Focus Health's ER of Irving (Suite 110), so a 24/7 emergency room is there if you need it.

"People do better with weight loss when someone qualified is walking them through it: the right medication, the right dose, and real follow-up," said Lori Secerovic, APRN, FNP-C, lead practitioner at Irving Health & Wellness Clinic. "Adding more aesthetic options means our patients can take care of their health and feel good about themselves without going from clinic to clinic."

The clinic's results show up in its reviews. It holds a 5-star rating across 50 Google reviews and has cared for over 500 patients so far. Secerovic brings more than 17 years of experience, and a first consultation runs about 45 minutes, enough time to go over someone's health history and map out a plan.

Notes to Editors

Facility: Irving Health & Wellness Clinic, operated by Focus Health

Address: 8200 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 100, Irving, TX 75063 (get directions)

Flagship program: Medical weight loss with semaglutide and tirzepatide (GLP-1), supervised by a licensed provider

New aesthetic services: Botox, dermal fillers, and microneedling

Also offered: Hormone therapy, IV hydration, body contouring, preventive care, lab testing, and peptide therapy

By the numbers: 4.9-star Google rating across 50 reviews; more than 500 patients served

Lead practitioner: Lori Secerovic, APRN, FNP-C, MSN, with 17+ years of experience

Initial consultation: About 45 minutes

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT (closed Saturday and Sunday)

Phone: (972) 891-8650

Book online: irvingwellnessclinic.com

Service area: Irving, Las Colinas, Valley Ranch, Coppell, Grapevine, Euless, Bedford, Grand Prairie, Arlington, Farmers Branch, Carrollton, Addison, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano

About Irving Health & Wellness Clinic

Irving Health & Wellness Clinic is a wellness center in Irving, Texas, where care is handled by licensed medical providers. The clinic offers medical weight loss with semaglutide and tirzepatide, hormone therapy, aesthetic treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, and microneedling, plus IV hydration, body contouring, and preventive care. It serves Irving, Las Colinas, Valley Ranch, Coppell, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. To learn more or book a visit, go to irvingwellnessclinic.com or call (972) 891-8650.

About Focus Health

Focus Health builds and runs healthcare facilities across Texas and beyond, from 24/7 freestanding emergency rooms to community wellness clinics. The company handles the whole process, from choosing a site to opening the doors and running day-to-day care. Its facilities include Irving Health & Wellness Clinic, ER of Irving, ER of White Rock, and ER of Lufkin. Learn more at getfocushealth.com.

SOURCE Focus Health