Focus Physicians Group PLLC Launches as Texas's Premier Board-Certified Physician Group, Serving Eight Markets Statewide and Actively Recruiting Top Physicians

IRVING, TX-based physician group practice brings board-certified emergency medicine and health & wellness physician services to DFW, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Lufkin, and beyond — and calls all qualified Texas physicians to join its growing clinical team.

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Physicians Group PLLC, a Texas-licensed Professional Limited Liability Company headquartered in the Las Colinas corridor of Irving, Texas, today announced its expanded presence across eight major Texas markets. As one of the state's only physician-owned, board-certified group practices dedicated to freestanding emergency room staffing and health & wellness physician oversight, the group is positioning itself as the physician partner of choice for healthcare facility operators and clinicians throughout the Lone Star State.

ABOUT FOCUS PHYSICIANS GROUP PLLC

Focus Physicians Group PLLC is a physician-owned and physician-operated group practice organized under Texas law as a PLLC — a Professional Limited Liability Company — reflecting the professional licensing requirements of its physician members. Every physician affiliated with the group holds active board certification through their respective specialty board, including the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) and American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), as well as an active, unrestricted Texas medical license.

The organization is part of the broader Focus healthcare ecosystem, which includes Focus Healthcare (ER operations and medspa growth), Focus Your Finance (healthcare accounting and CFO services), Focus Data (analytics and automation), and Focus Marketing (patient acquisition and healthcare marketing). This integrated infrastructure allows Focus physicians to focus entirely on clinical care rather than operational complexity — a differentiator rarely available to independent practitioners in Texas.

"Physician-Led. Patient-Centered. Purpose-Built." — this is not a tagline; it is the operating philosophy behind every decision at Focus Physicians Group PLLC. Our physicians are not staffing commodities; they are credentialed, consented, and clinically respected partners in a group that was built to solve the real operational and clinical challenges of modern Texas healthcare.

— Focus Physicians Group PLLC Leadership

WHAT WE DO — OUR CLINICAL SERVICES

Focus Physicians Group PLLC provides two core service lines tailored to the evolving demands of Texas healthcare operators:

1. Freestanding Emergency Room (Freestanding ER) Physician Staffing

Texas leads the nation in the growth of freestanding emergency rooms — independent, hospital-unaffiliated ERs that operate 24/7 and treat patients across the full acuity spectrum. Focus Physicians Group PLLC provides ABEM board-certified emergency medicine physicians to freestanding ERs across the state, delivering:

24/7 physician coverage and shift staffing

Medical director services and clinical leadership

Credentialing infrastructure through primary source verification

Quality assurance oversight and clinical protocol development

Rapid throughput capability without compromising clinical quality

2. Health & Wellness Physician Oversight and Medical Director Services

Texas law requires active physician oversight for medspa facilities, wellness clinics, and integrative health practices. Focus Physicians Group PLLC provides board-certified medical directors who take legal and clinical responsibility seriously — not as a "physician-on-paper" arrangement, but as hands-on clinical partners. Services include:

Medical director oversight for health and wellness clinics and medspas

Physician supervision for aesthetic medicine and medspa services

Preventive health, annual wellness evaluations, and lab interpretation

Clinical compliance review and delegation agreement development

IV therapy, weight management, and metabolic health program oversight

Standing orders, staff training oversight, and quality assurance

WHERE WE SERVE — EIGHT TEXAS MARKETS

Headquartered at the geographic center of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Focus Physicians Group PLLC serves healthcare operators and patients across eight major Texas markets:

Irving, TX (HQ): Las Colinas corridor — the heart of DFW and home to our administrative headquarters.

Las Colinas corridor — the heart of DFW and home to our administrative headquarters. Dallas-Fort Worth: The third-largest metro in the U.S. — our primary service region across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton Counties.

The third-largest metro in the U.S. — our primary service region across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton Counties. Dallas, TX: One of the nation's fastest-growing cities and a major hub for freestanding ER development.

One of the nation's fastest-growing cities and a major hub for freestanding ER development. Fort Worth, TX: Cultural and medical anchor of Tarrant County, served by our board-certified physician network.

Cultural and medical anchor of Tarrant County, served by our board-certified physician network. Houston, TX: Texas's largest city and home to one of the most expansive healthcare markets in the country.

Texas's largest city and home to one of the most expansive healthcare markets in the country. Austin, TX: A rapidly growing tech-and-healthcare market with increasing demand for freestanding ER and wellness physician services.

A rapidly growing tech-and-healthcare market with increasing demand for freestanding ER and wellness physician services. San Antonio, TX: Texas's second-largest city — a major military and medical hub served by our physician group.

Texas's second-largest city — a major military and medical hub served by our physician group. Lufkin, TX: East Texas's regional healthcare anchor, extending Focus Physicians reach into underserved markets.

East Texas's regional healthcare anchor, extending Focus Physicians reach into underserved markets.

OUR MISSION & ORGANIZATIONAL GOALS

"To build and sustain a physician-first group practice in Texas where board-certified doctors can practice with clinical integrity, operational support, and professional respect — while delivering exceptional outcomes for the facilities and patients we serve."

Our goals for the near and long term include:

Expanding to 12+ Texas markets by 2027, with priority growth in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio metropolitan areas.

Growing the physician group to a critical mass of board-certified physicians across emergency medicine, internal medicine, and family medicine.

Establishing Focus Physicians Group PLLC as the most trusted, credentialed, and consent-driven physician group in Texas.

Providing every affiliated physician with access to the full Focus ecosystem — financial infrastructure, data analytics, marketing support, and operational guidance.

Raising the standard for physician staffing in freestanding ERs by replacing locum tenens instability with a consistent, quality-assured group practice model.

Building a wellness oversight network that ensures Texas med spas and health clinics operate with real physician involvement — protecting patients and operators alike.

CALLING ALL PHYSICIANS — JOIN THE FOCUS TEAM

Focus Physicians Group PLLC is actively recruiting board-certified physicians across emergency medicine, internal medicine, and family medicine to join our growing clinical team. We are not a temp agency or locum staffing firm — we are a physician group that is building something permanent, purposeful, and clinically exceptional.

If you are a physician who is tired of administrative burden, unclear credentialing standards, and practicing without peer-level support — Focus Physicians Group is your home.

Why Physicians Choose Focus:

Board-Certified Peers Only — practice alongside verified, credentialed colleagues; no unverified staffing.

Focus Ecosystem Access — operations, data, financial advisory, and marketing support are built in.

Consent-Based Profiles — your clinical profile, published on your terms; always physician-consented.

Texas-Rooted & Expanding — Irving, TX headquarters with active deployment across 8 markets and growing.

Clinical Autonomy — physician-led governance; no hospital administrator override of clinical judgment.

Competitive Compensation — aligned with your board certification, experience, and specialty.

Credentialing Infrastructure — primary source verification, ABEM/ABIM-standard credentialing, and full compliance support.

We welcome applications from physicians at all career stages — new attendings looking for their first group home, experienced physicians ready for a more supportive environment, and clinical leaders who want a platform to build meaningful healthcare infrastructure in Texas.

Apply to Join Focus Physicians Group PLLC

Visit: focusphysician.com/join | Email: [email protected]

COMPANY INFORMATION

Legal Name: Focus Physicians Group PLLC

Entity Type: Professional Limited Liability Company (PLLC) — Texas

Headquarters: 5800 Campus Cir Dr, Suite 200A, Irving, TX 75063

Founded: Irving, Texas

Website: www.focusphysician.com

Email: [email protected]

Markets Served: Irving TX • DFW • Dallas • Fort Worth • Houston • Austin • San Antonio • Lufkin

Specialties: Freestanding ER Physician Staffing • Health & Wellness Medical Director Services

Certifications: ABEM (American Board of Emergency Medicine) • ABIM (American Board of Internal Medicine)

Parent Ecosystem: Focus Healthcare • Focus Your Finance • Focus Data • Focus Marketing

About Focus Physicians Group PLLC — Focus Physicians Group PLLC is a Texas-licensed, physician-owned and physician-operated group practice headquartered in Irving, TX. The group provides board-certified physician staffing to freestanding emergency rooms and health & wellness facilities across Texas. All physicians are credentialed through primary source verification prior to deployment. Focus Physicians Group PLLC is part of the Focus healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at focusphysician.com.

SOURCE Focus Health