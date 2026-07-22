Focus Health Announces Grand Opening of ER of White Rock, a New 24/7 Freestanding Emergency Room in East Dallas

The freestanding ER near White Rock Lake brings board-certified emergency physicians, on-site imaging, and minimal wait times to Lakewood, Casa Linda, Lake Highlands, and greater East Dallas. Neighbors are invited to a free ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Health today announced the grand opening of ER of White Rock, a new 24/7 freestanding emergency room at 10705 Northwest Hwy in East Dallas. Located near White Rock Lake, the facility gives Lakewood, Casa Linda, Lake Highlands, and greater East Dallas residents a dedicated, board-certified alternative to crowded hospital emergency departments.

The public is invited to a free ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. CT at the facility. The event features a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours, a chance to meet the medical team, refreshments, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free, and neighbors can RSVP online.

At ER of White Rock, patients of all ages are seen by a board-certified emergency physician within minutes of arrival, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The fully licensed facility is equipped with on-site CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound, an in-house laboratory, and pharmacy services — the same core capabilities as a hospital ER, designed for rapid triage and treatment.

"We built ER of White Rock so families in East Dallas never have to choose between fast care and quality care," said Dr. Steven H. Thompson, Chief Medical Officer. "Our team is ready around the clock, and we cannot wait to welcome our neighbors through the doors and show them what emergency care close to home looks like."

Hospital emergency departments across Dallas often carry wait times of three to five hours. ER of White Rock also brings local healthcare jobs for physicians, nurses, technicians, and support staff to East Dallas, and it joins the Focus Health portfolio alongside ER of Irving and ER of Lufkin.

Notes to Editors

What: ER of White Rock grand opening & ribbon-cutting celebration

When: Thursday, August 13, 2026, 4:30–7:00 p.m. CT

Where: 10705 Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238 (get directions)

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP: partiful.com/u/d8ZAHSEBFHAtzJCti8ic

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year

Phone: (469) 943-2939

Website: erofwhiterock.com

Service area: White Rock Lake, Lakewood, Casa Linda, Lake Highlands, East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett

About ER of White Rock

ER of White Rock is a 24/7 freestanding emergency room at 10705 Northwest Hwy in Dallas, Texas. Staffed by board-certified emergency physicians and trauma-trained nurses, the facility delivers hospital-level emergency care with on-site CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound, an in-house laboratory, and pharmacy services, all with minimal wait times. ER of White Rock proudly serves White Rock Lake, Lakewood, Casa Linda, Lake Highlands, and the greater East Dallas community. Learn more at erofwhiterock.com.

About Focus Health

Focus Health is a healthcare infrastructure company that builds and operates high-performance freestanding emergency rooms across Texas. From site selection through grand opening and ongoing 24/7 clinical operations, Focus Health manages the full lifecycle of accessible, community-centered emergency care. Its growing portfolio includes ER of White Rock, ER of Irving, and ER of Lufkin. Learn more at getfocushealth.com.

SOURCE Focus Health