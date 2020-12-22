Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ Supplements Have Taken Off in 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaquiBright® is one of the primary ingredients in Focus Labs' O3+Maqui™ softgels. MaquiBright® is the extract of the Maqui Berry, a superfood rich in antioxidants, and a rising star of the nutrition world. Focus Labs is honing in on the berry's unique health benefits.

Though customers in the United States have only recently begun their love affair with Maqui Berry, it already has a long, rich history of use within traditional medicine with the Mapuche people who are native to south and central Chile. Maqui is defined as a superfood because of its exceptionally high antioxidant ratio, which far exceeds that of blueberry or even the better-known acai berry.

The potency of antioxidant dense "superfoods" is measured by their ORAC value, or "Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity" - their ability to fight against the damage caused by free radicals. When compared to powerhouse superfoods such as pomegranate, mangosteen, acai, and most spices, the ORAC value of Maqui Berry is exceptionally higher.

MaquiBright® is an extract made from sustainably sourced Chilean Maqui Berries through the process called aqueous extraction, which simply refers to "an extract prepared by evaporating a watery solution of the soluble principles of a vegetable drug to a semisolid or solid consistency," in this case, a powder.

The detailed work that went into the creation of O3+Maqui™ is evident as much in its function as in its form. O3+Maqui™ gel capsules are artfully designed as the purple MaquiBright® powdered tablet that is suspended in omega-3 fish oil. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil helps aide in human ocular development and maintenance.

After a year of unprecedented growth, Focus Labs has expanded the availability of O3+Maqui™ to retailers large and small, getting their products into the hands of new customers across the United States. Find Focus Labs O3+Maqui™ via a wide variety of online retailers, including Amazon.com, with more to come as they continue their expansion throughout 2020.

