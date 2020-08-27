Focus Laboratories Targets Utilizes Their Online Presence to Bring Their O3+Maqui™ to More Customers Across the U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Laboratories expands the online availability of their ocular health supplements in the United States at a time when the e-commerce market has taken precedence over in-store purchases. Focus Laboratories' cutting edge O3+Maqui™ supplements are currently available for purchase online through various e-commerce retailers. Focus Laboratories prides itself on creating unique and effective products for both health professionals and everyday customers.

So far in 2020, online sales of supplemental health products have generated over $62 billion in sales revenue with an expected growth of 17.9% in the last five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will continue to increase in the years to come. The expected revenue from supplemental health products should be more than $82 billion by the year 2022, which is no surprise considering that supplements make up just over 10% of all online purchases, making this an opportune time for Focus Laboratories to focus on their online expansion.

More people staying at home has had a profound effect on the online retail market, but even before ordering online was the safest option, all types of supplemental health products have always had a large stake in the world of e-commerce.

In a vast and often confusing market of new and emerging products for sale through online retailers, O3+Maqui™ has the advantage of being not only backed but developed by physicians. O3+Maqui™ is a state-of-the-art combination of omega-3 fatty acids and the potent antioxidant properties of the Maqui Berry.

Maqui berries have a rich purple color, darker, and more densely packed with antioxidants than a blueberry or even an acai berry. The source of the color in the berry is from anthocyanins, which are extremely high in antioxidants. Maqui berries, like concord grapes, contain a particular type of anthocyanins called delphinidins. These delphinidins have been tested to better understand their antioxidant properties, which are found to be many times more abundant in the maqui berry by comparison to other superfoods. But for Focus Laboratories, choosing quality ingredients isn't enough.

Focus Laboratories practices a high level of professional attention to detail in their supplements. Even their soft gels are designed in a unique way to maximize effectiveness. O3+Maqui's™ patented Unigel Technology combines a liquid supplement and a powdered tablet in one softgel, eliminating the need to purchase multiple products. This unique visual presentation is something customers have to see to believe.

Focus Laboratories is meticulous about all aspects of their product design, development, and testing because they take their role as a trusted name in ocular health seriously.

To provide the highest level of customer service, O3+Maqui™ is currently available for online purchase, and the brand will be expanding to an even greater number of online retailers throughout the United States this year.

