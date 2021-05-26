Focus NJ and Brother International Corporation Release Survey on Health of New Jersey Businesses Post-Pandemic

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, most New Jersey businesses experienced a loss in productivity, and are spending an average of $34,000 on new technologies to increase it, according to a new survey conducted by Focus NJ and Brother International Corporation . The survey, "Back To Work In A Post-Pandemic World," conducted in April 2021, ascertained the health of New Jersey businesses statewide, as well as their plans and challenges after the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has accelerated the evolution of the workplace by forcing businesses to confront and embrace our increasingly mobile, decentralized world," said Dan Waldinger, Senior Director of B2B Marketing, Brother International Corporation. "Businesses are realizing they must embrace tools needed to enhance collaboration, and subsequently, productivity, amid the so-called 'hybrid workforce,' with some employees working remotely, and some returning to the office."

Forty-five percent of respondents reported that some form of their workforce is still operating remotely, while 55% reported that their entire staff is now working in-person. Respondents were mixed on their plans to offer additional remote-work flexibility for workers after the pandemic.

Other key findings of the survey include:

Of applicable businesses, the majority (65%) will either allow remote-work options after the pandemic, or are considering it currently

A plurality of respondents (42%) believe it will take longer than a year to break even on revenues lost during the pandemic

66% reported actively encouraging employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Among other notable data, the two most common physical office modifications cited by respondents were increased distancing between employee workstations, followed by glass/plexiglass barriers. In total, only a plurality (39%) expect these changes to be permanent.

"The unprecedented non-essential business closures and stay-at-home orders from mid-March to mid-June of 2020, followed by continued operational restrictions, were really a one-two punch that the state's businesses are still trying to recover from," said Nicole Sandelier, Executive Director, Focus NJ. "With a continued loosening of restrictions thanks to our tremendous progress against the pandemic, I am hopeful that businesses will be able to recover quickly."

Methodology

The Focus NJ "Back To Work In A Post Pandemic World" survey was conducted from April 1 to April 26, 2021. In total, 711 respondents participated in the online survey. The findings of this survey may be accepted as accurate, at a rate of 95% confidence level, within a sampling tolerance of approximately +/- 3.7%. Totals may not equal 100% due to rounding.

