Focus on Early Detection Boosts Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Adoption: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR's global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market projects a positive expansion outlook for 2021, as the drive towards eradicating cervical cancer continues gathering momentum. The report forecasts an optimistic outlook for the long-run, exhibiting a 7% CAGR through 2031.

The World Health Organization proposed its Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer initiative in November 2020, outlining three key steps: vaccination, screening and treatment. It estimates that effective implementation of all three initiatives could reduce the burden of new cases by over 40% and 5 million deaths by 2050. Furthermore, an estimated US$ 3.2 will be returned to the economy for every dollar invested through 2050 and beyond.

Consequently, countries are aligning their cervical cancer prevention programs with the aforementioned initiative, providing a wide berth for cervical dysplasia diagnostics market expansion. Prominent players are concentrating on introducing a broad spectrum of technologically advanced diagnostics to facilitate effective treatment cycles.

QIAGEN NV, for instance, offers the digene Female Swab Specimen Collection Kit for use with digene HC2 CT-ID DNA, the HC2 GC-ID DNA and HC2 CT-GC DNA Tests respectively. The kit is capable of collecting 50 swab samples. Recently, in February 2021, Hologic Inc. completed the acquisition of Biotheranostics Inc. to deepen its foray into molecular oncology. The acquisition was valued at US$ 230 million, and is expected to augment cancer treatment in women, including cervical dysplasia.

"Prolific advancements in oncology are prompting clinicians to opt for targeted therapeutic approaches, promoting development of highly advanced precision-based medicine. This is encouraging prominent cervical dysplasia diagnostics providers to introduce highly sophisticated diagnostic approaches to aid practitioners in medicine and vaccination prescription," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market Study

Early detection and prevention of cervical dysplasia to widen the scope for diagnostic tests

Demand for hospital-based cervical dysplasia diagnostics to remain sustained, diagnostic centers popularity to heighten

US to receive significant nudge in cervical dysplasia diagnostics, with nearly 1 million women afflicted annually

Rising prevalence of in-situ cervical carcinoma to spike diagnostics services across the UK

Prolific developments are on the cards for Germany , attributed to burgeoning research for discovering advanced screening techniques

, attributed to burgeoning research for discovering advanced screening techniques China to emerge as a focal point in the Asia-Pacific , India to receive massive tailwinds

Competitive Landscape

Prominent cervical dysplasia diagnostics solutions providers profiled by Fact.MR include Becton Dickinson & Company, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Cooper Surgical, Micromedic Technologies Ltd. and Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG among others. The aforementioned players rely on regulatory approvals from government entities to widen their market footprints.

In 2018, the US FDA granted a pre-market approval to Becton Dickinson & Company's BD Onclarity ™ HPV assay which is capable of detecting 14 types of high risk human papillomavirus from specimens collected for cervical cancer screening. The assay is also capable of identifying HPV genotypes 16, 18 and 45, responsible for 94% of glandular cervical cancer cases.

In September 2020, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd. received FDA approval for expanded use of the CINtec PLUS Cytology test to aid clinicians in preventing cervical cancer. This new generation biomarker test supports the World Health Organization's goal to eliminate cervical cancer which is fully preventable with proper screening, vaccination and treatment.

Micromedic Technologies Ltd. is an important player offering the CellDetect® Cervical diagnostic solution. The solution is available across Europe, Israel, China and India. The technology relies on color and morphology to differentiate between normal cells and cancerous ones. It does so by using a proprietary plant extract and generic dyes, detecting neoplastic nuclei in reddish-purple and normal cells in green.

More Insights on the Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (diagnostic tests and diagnostic devices) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, private gynecologist offices, research & academic institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the cervical dysplasia diagnostics market grow in 2021?

Why are manufacturers increasingly venturing into the United States market?

market? What growth prospects are likely to present themselves across Germany ?

? How are the UK, Indian and Chinese markets anticipated to widen growth prospects for cervical dysplasia diagnostics providers?

How are global cancer eradication initiatives providing traction to the market?

Which prominent players operate in the global cervical dysplasia diagnostics landscape?

