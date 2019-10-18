Focus on Exceptional Customer Service and Innovative Mobility Solutions Drives Enterprise Holdings to Another Record Year

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generating worldwide revenue of $25.9 billion in fiscal year 2019 (FY2019), Enterprise Holdings, Inc. and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management achieved record revenue for the tenth consecutive year.

"The strength of Enterprise Holdings – the car rental business as well as the adjacent business lines – is a testament to employees' unwavering focus on offering innovative transportation solutions delivered through exceptional customer service," said Christine Taylor, Enterprise Holdings' President and Chief Operating Officer.

Industry Leadership & Growth

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. – which owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries – is the world's leading rental car provider as measured by total revenue and fleet.

In FY2019, the organization recorded more revenue, transactions, vehicles, locations and customer miles logged than ever before. Additional select key highlights for FY2019 include:

$25.9 billion in total revenue.

in total revenue. More than 2 million vehicles, the world's largest privately-owned fleet.

Expansion into several new markets: Vietnam , Egypt , Finland , Japan and Sweden .

, , , and . Enterprise Truck Rental celebrated its twentieth anniversary with double-digit growth in both fleet and revenue, and now serves all 50 states and Canada after opening 36 new locations.

after opening 36 new locations. Enterprise Car Sales recorded double-digit growth for the fiscal year.

Enterprise Fleet Management recorded its eighth straight year of double-digit growth in fleet size and revenue.

Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise achieved double-digit growth in fleet size and revenue as it opened 20 new locations to lead the luxury car rental category.

Commute with Enterprise saw strong revenue growth as it expanded its vanpooling programs and fleet throughout the U.S., helping reduce traffic congestion, parking requirements and carbon emissions.

Enterprise CarShare and Enterprise Car Club achieved continued growth in fleet size and revenue, providing customers with additional local mobility alternatives.

Commitment to Innovation

Enterprise Holdings is committed to providing the right solutions for customers to meet their mobility needs today and in the future.

"While many may think of us first when seeking a car rental service, that description only scratches the surface of what we do and the unique role we play in the global mobility ecosystem," added Taylor. "Paired with our focus on exceptional service, our strength continues to lie in our ability to bring innovation in transportation to life at scale to make travel easier and more convenient for our customers."

To support this effort, Enterprise Holdings has spent more than $3 billion on acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments since 2008. This includes investments in dozens of ground travel and technology companies in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Israel and China.

For example, the acquisition of Deem in FY2019 will enable increased access to innovative solutions for the business traveler. The travel platform includes Deem Work Fource and Deem Ground Work – a suite of online booking and travel technology products for business travelers, travel managers, travel management companies and suppliers.

As the largest annual purchaser of automobiles, Enterprise also is working closely with vehicle manufacturers to increase the number of connected vehicles in its fleet – with the goal of offering a fully connected fleet of more than two million vehicles.

"The potential for the products and services we'll be able to offer customers when all vehicles are connected is limitless," noted Taylor.

In FY2019, the company also introduced Subscribe with Enterprise , marking the industry's first vehicle-subscription service to provide the increased access, flexibility and convenience that consumers desire.

Customer Service Excellence

Building on a strong foundation of exceptional service that has been its philosophy since day one, Enterprise Holdings' brands were once again recognized in FY2019 for their commitment to customers.

In its inaugural Travel App Satisfaction Study, J.D. Power found National Car Rental to have the rental car mobile app with the highest customer satisfaction rate, with Enterprise Rent-A-Car clinching the second spot.

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand also earned five Travvy Awards – presented by travAlliancemedia – earning gold in four car rental categories: Overall, Domestic, Luxury/Exotic Fleet and Website, and scoring an additional silver award in the International category.

The National Car Rental brand ranked No. 1 on Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards for the sixth year in a row; the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand followed at No. 2 and Alamo Rent A Car brand ranked closely behind at No. 4.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, MO. In addition to neighborhood and airport car rental services, Enterprise-branded business lines include: Enterprise CarShare and Car Club; Enterprise Fleet Management (leasing); Enterprise Car Sales; Enterprise Truck Rental and Flex-E-Rent; Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise; Zimride by Enterprise; Commute with Enterprise (vanpooling); and Subscribe with Enterprise (car rental subscription service).

For more information about Enterprise Holdings Inc., visit www.enterpriseholdings.com .

