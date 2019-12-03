Focus on Innovation, Agile and Global Expansion Support Exadel's Strong Growth in 2019

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced strong momentum in 2019. Over the course of the year, Exadel has added numerous capabilities to its practice areas that help clients stay ahead of the most complex technological advances around Kubernetes, DevOps, cloud, chatbot and more. Exadel also launched its Innovation Cloud which has experienced steady growth in adoption and continues to expand the capabilities of Appery.io, its industry-leading low-code development platform. The company added new offices in Germany, Uzbekistan and Belarus, announced a new CTO and VP of Delivery, and was named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave™ for Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers.

"We are proud to share that 2019 is shaping up to be one of the strongest years yet for Exadel," said Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. "We were honored to be named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave for Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, one of the standout achievements of the year. Agile excellence is at the core of all we do, including our latest solutions like the Innovation Cloud, which runs on Appery.io, and CrossKube, which helps clients deploy Kubernetes environments in the cloud. At Exadel, we understand how crucial it is to stay at the forefront of innovation, and this continuing momentum inspires us to push the cutting edge of software delivery services even further."

Exadel's top highlights from 2019 include:

