Focus on Innovation, Agile and Global Expansion Support Exadel's Strong Growth in 2019
As technological innovation rises in complexity and necessity, Exadel sees an increase in demand for its digital software engineering solutions
Dec 03, 2019, 09:07 ET
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced strong momentum in 2019. Over the course of the year, Exadel has added numerous capabilities to its practice areas that help clients stay ahead of the most complex technological advances around Kubernetes, DevOps, cloud, chatbot and more. Exadel also launched its Innovation Cloud which has experienced steady growth in adoption and continues to expand the capabilities of Appery.io, its industry-leading low-code development platform. The company added new offices in Germany, Uzbekistan and Belarus, announced a new CTO and VP of Delivery, and was named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave™ for Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers.
Download the full Forrester Wave report here: https://exadel.com/agile-wave/
"We are proud to share that 2019 is shaping up to be one of the strongest years yet for Exadel," said Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. "We were honored to be named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave for Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, one of the standout achievements of the year. Agile excellence is at the core of all we do, including our latest solutions like the Innovation Cloud, which runs on Appery.io, and CrossKube, which helps clients deploy Kubernetes environments in the cloud. At Exadel, we understand how crucial it is to stay at the forefront of innovation, and this continuing momentum inspires us to push the cutting edge of software delivery services even further."
Exadel's top highlights from 2019 include:
- Exadel Named an Agile Software Development Service Provider 'Leader' by Forrester
Exadel was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019, by Forrester Research Inc. In the Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers Wave, Forrester evaluated companies based on "Current Offering," "Strategy" and "Market Presence," with Exadel achieving the highest score for Current Offering.
- CrossKube Solution Helps Enterprises Quickly Deploy a Kubernetes Environment in Any Cloud
CrossKube is a packaged solution that gives organizations the ability to deploy everything that is needed for a highly scalable, cloud-based application, including application best-practice templates for Kubernetes, microservices, containerization, application discovery, database connectivity, front-end application structure and automated testing.
More about CrossKube: https://exadel.com/services/crosskube/
- Exadel Introduces Innovation Cloud
The Exadel Innovation Cloud is a powerful platform that lets technology leaders explore and test new technologies such as blockchain, AI, mobile, chatbot, and machine learning models. Apps can be built in a matter of days and expert consultants are available to assist with development, with no CAPEX.
Learn more about the Innovation Cloud: https://exadel.com/innovation-lab/
- Appery.io Announces Ionic 4 Support With its App Builder and Updates Further Simplifying Modern Software Development
Appery.io announced the general availability of the most popular no-code features to support Ionic 4. The Appery.io AppBuilder allows developers and technology leaders alike to create iOS, Android or PWA with no or low code.
- Adobe Experience Manager Authoring Toolkit Launched as Open Source Tool for Digital Marketing Community
Exadel's Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Authoring Toolkit is an open source project developed and maintained by the Exadel Digital Marketing Technology team. The Toolkit is available as a packaged, fully supported solution to Exadel's enterprise clients and as an open source tool for the community.
- Exadel Announces New Office in Germany to Support Growing Local Tech Economy
The expansion into Germany was in response to the increased demand for digital software engineering services in the region. Exadel will provide local customers with digital transformation solutions in various modern IT technologies, including blockchain, AI/ML, Big Data and more. Exadel now boasts 20 locations around the globe with 18 in Europe.
