Focus on Taiwan Lineup Announced by Asian World Film Festival

November 15 Program Features Taiwan's Official Oscar® Submission and Oscar®-Qualified Shorts

Red Carpet Ceremonies and Receptions to Bookend Key Screenings

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) is pleased to announce the Focus on Taiwan program, showcasing new and classic films that reflect the island nation's rich culture, customs, and traditions. The program will be held on November 15, 2024, and include red carpet ceremonies and multiple Q&A sessions with filmmakers, moderated by special guests.

("Old Fox" Courtesy of AWFF)

Focus on Taiwan is supported by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), the Taiwan Ministry of Culture, and the Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles. The 10th Annual Asian World Film Festival takes place from November 13 - 21, 2024, at the Culver Theatre, Culver City, CA.

Highlighting the Focus on Taiwan lineup are director Ya-chuan Hsiao's multiple Golden Horse-winning drama "Old Fox," Taiwan's official submission for the 97th Academy Award® for Best International Feature Film, and three Oscar®-qualified shorts: Fish Wang's animated "Ghost of the Dark Path," ZHANG XU Zhan's stop-motion animated "Compound Eyes of Tropical," and Birdy Wei-Ting Hung's live action "A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers."

"Taiwan has long been a wellspring of cinematic storytelling, and we are thrilled to shine a light on the country's rich cultural heritage through the Focus on Taiwan program," said Georges N. Chamchoum, AWFF Executive Director. "From poignant dramas exploring the human experience to visually stunning animated works, these selections exemplify Taiwan's historical and ongoing contribution to world cinema."

The "Old Fox" screening will be preceded by a red carpet and followed by a Q&A with director Hsiao, moderated by TV host Michael Berry. A reception will cap the evening.

"Old Fox" tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who befriends his ruthless landlord against the turbulent social and economic backdrop of 1980s Taiwan. The film swept the 60th Golden Horse Awards, winning Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, among others. It also garnered five 2024 Taipei Film Festival prizes, including Best Director and Best Narrative Feature.

The fantasy thriller "Ghost of the Dark Path," the folklore-inspired "Compound Eyes of Tropical," and the experimental, coming-of-age drama "A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers" will be exhibited back-to-back in the afternoon. Bookending the screening will be a red carpet, a Q&A with the filmmakers moderated by director Cinzia Angelini, and a small reception.

TAICCA Chairperson Homme TSAI noted that his organization aims to leverage this opportunity at AWFF to introduce all four Taiwanese films and support their teams' travel to North America, build momentum for Taiwanese cinema on the international stage, and enhance the filmmakers' visibility in the lead-up to the Oscars.

Focus on Taiwan screening times and additional details can be found on the AWFF website.

Focus on Taiwan is one of seven Asian nation- and autonomous-region-centered programs at the 10th Annual Asian World Film Festival. Other Focus On programs spotlight films from Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

AWFF Sponsors

The Asian World Film Festival is proudly sponsored by Aitysh Film, Pechanga Casino Resort, Panavision, Bruce Lee Foundation, Korean Cultural Center (Los Angeles), Korean Film Council (KOFIC), Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Taiwan Academy (Los Angeles), Hollywood Arab Film Association (Los Angeles), Vietnam Cinema Association (Hanoi, Vietnam), Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Kyrgyz Film, Ministry of Culture & Tourism Republic of Turkiye, Directorate General of Cinema (Turkiye), Republic of Turkiye Los Angeles Consulate General, Beirut Film Association (Lebanon), Meihodo (Japan), MoRedii, Culver City Arts Foundation, CAPE (Los Angeles), AARP (California), Blackmagic Design, Emporium Thai (Los Angeles), NAMOO (Marina Del Rey), Jackson Market & Deli (Culver City), Shin Beijing (Los Angeles), H.C. Foods and Asahi Beer, among many others.

About the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) was founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz to bring the best of Asian cinema to Los Angeles and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. The festival screens feature films from more than 50 countries, spanning Japan to Turkey and Russia to India and Southeast Asia. As of 2024. AWFF is the only Los Angeles-based festival that showcases most Asian submissions for Academy Award® for Best International Feature Film and Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.

Follow AWFF on:

X (formally Twitter): https://twitter.com/asianworldff

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AsianWorldFilmFest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asianworldff/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@asianworldfilmfestival3974

PHOTOS: HERE

MEDIA CREDENTIALS:

https://forms.gle/4y3D4F2KwgTEB76a6

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications

Rick Markovitz

818.760.8995

[email protected]

SOURCE Asian World Film Festival