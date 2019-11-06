Focus on the Family Announces Nationwide Pro-Life Celebration: ALIVE 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on the Family is proud to announce the largest nationwide pro-life campaign in the history of our organization: ALIVE 2020.

This coming Mother's Day weekend, on Saturday May 9, 2020, Focus on the Family will host simultaneous pro-life rallies in five cities across the United States. Each event will be a unique celebration of life that will include a host of award-winning musical artists and compelling speakers. The star of each event will be a preborn, third trimester baby, shown live via a 4D ultrasound.

ALIVE 2020 will take place in Southern California, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta and South Florida. The events will also be streamed online so supporters can participate nationwide.

ALIVE 2020 builds upon the tremendous success of "Alive from New York," which saw over 20,000 people attend the largest pro-life event in New York City's history. The event featured speeches from pro-life warriors Alveda King, Benjamin Watson, Ashley Bratcher and Abby Johnson. During the keynote moment, a live 4D ultrasound in Times Square, protestors, moved by hearing the preborn baby's heartbeat, dropped their signs and fell silent – left speechless by the miracle of life.

Alive from New York, however, was just the beginning. Building on the momentum of the historic NYC event, Focus on the Family promises to extend its reach with ALIVE 2020.

"Alive from New York was life changing for those who were able to attend - hearts and minds were changed that day," said Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family. "ALIVE 2020 will be even more impactful, taking place in five major cities. We can't wait for tens of thousands of people to join us on May 9, 2020 and see life clearly."

To learn more about ALIVE 2020, sign up for the event and stay up to date with the latest details, visit www.FocusontheFamily.com/ALIVE.

