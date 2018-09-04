Focus on the Future or Pay Student Loans? You May Not Need to Choose, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After finishing a higher education program to improve their lives, many student loan borrowers are compelled to start paying off their debt. Many borrowers want to save money to start a financially secure life. Student loan repayments make that dream difficult. The thought of losing credit rating and being constantly called by auto-dialers makes ignoring the payments difficult. Many borrowers may feel compelled to use their entire budget to pay off their student loans to start the life they want as soon as possible. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company, aims to help borrowers find a repayment plan to help them focus on their future if they are struggling in the present to repay their federal student loans.

Credit: tashatuvango/Bigstock.com

"A borrower shouldn't have their future punished for pursuing a higher education," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Many who pursued higher education have done so to have a better future, but borrowers don't know the right information to find that future."

Ameritech Financial helps borrowers find and apply for appropriate income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) and assists with the yearly paperwork in order to keep them enrolled. While a standard repayment method for student loans is a fixed amount that must be paid back regularly (typically) over the course of 10 years, an IDR extends the repayment period while lowering the amount borrowers pay to 15 to 20 percent of their discretionary income each month and leads to loan forgiveness from federal loans in 20 to 25 years if they remain in the program. By switching to an IDR, a borrower may be able to focus on their future, instead of struggling so much with their monthly loan repayments.

"Paying off student loans can take the entirety of a person's budget," said Knickerbocker. "By helping our clients apply for the IDR that works best for them and telling them what happens to their account every step of the way, we hope to help them find the future that they pursued education to obtain."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial



5789 State Farm Drive #265



Rohnert Park, CA 94928



1-800-792-8621



media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

vision-of-the-future.jpg



Vision of the Future



Credit: tashatuvango/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

SOURCE Ameritech Financial