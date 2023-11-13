Focus Search Partners Announces Executive Search Leader Michael Caggiano as Managing Partner

Caggiano will focus on driving company growth and enhancing collaboration among practice groups.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive search leader Michael Caggiano joins Focus Search Partners, a Vaco company and leader in retained executive and interim search solutions, as managing partner. In his role, Michael will look to grow new revenue streams for Focus Search Partners from both inside and outside of the Vaco Holdings family of companies.

Michael Caggiano, Managing Partner at Focus Search Partners, a Vaco company
"Michael has a rich track record in executive search, primarily in leading revenue growth and fostering brand collaboration through scale. These have been hallmarks of his career. As Focus Search Partners surges ahead with our aggressive growth and expansion, Michael's leadership and experience will be invaluable," said Focus Search Partners President and Founder, Paul Frankenberg.

Michael recently served as senior vice president of U.S. search operations for an S&P 500 global firm, where he increased profitability to record levels and created a comprehensive executive search training program. Previously, he held a number of executive-level roles, including chief executive officer and chief operating officer for national consulting firms based on the East Coast in New York, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

"With its stellar reputation, I couldn't be more excited to join Focus Search Partners and help build upon their success as one of the fastest-growing executive search firms in the country," said Michael Caggiano. "My background in expanding businesses and creating value through education and collaboration will go far in enhancing both revenue growth and the overall culture at Focus Search Partners. I am thrilled to be joining this team."

About Focus Search Partners 
Focus Search Partners is an award-winning retained executive and interim search solutions firm specializing in the executive recruitment and board development for evolving and established businesses, both public and privately held. We build teams that grow companies. Learn more at https://focussearchpartners.com

Media Contact
Brittney Kowalski
(603) 504-2024
[email protected] 

SOURCE Focus Search Partners

