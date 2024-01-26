Focused Health Partners with Speedway Motorsports as Entitlement Sponsor of Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2024

The Focused Health 250 will take place during NASCAR at COTA weekend on Saturday, March 23 at Circuit of The Americas

At Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Focused Health 250 will be a Saturday showdown on Sept. 7 , preceding Sunday's NASCAR playoff race

Focused Health is a national health insurance agency delivering health insurance solutions for individuals and families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As New Year's resolutions often involve getting healthier, Speedway Motorsports enters 2024 with a new entitlement partner, Focused Health, for NASCAR Xfinity races at Circuit of The Americas and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Focused Health 250 will take place on Saturday, March 23 during the NASCAR at COTA race weekend, airing live at 5 p.m. ET on FSI, PRN and SiriusXM. In Atlanta, the Focused Health 250 will kick off race weekend on Saturday, Sept. 7, airing live at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM.

Focused Health, a national health insurance agency formed by industry experts Shawn Holt and Larry Cassar, concentrates on government-supported healthcare offerings that deliver insurance solutions for both individuals and families.

"Focused Health™ is excited to be an entitlement sponsor with Speedway Motorsports at two Xfinity races in 2024, each with a three-year agreement," said Holt, Co-Founder and CEO of Focused Health. "This partnership brings a unique value proposition for our business. It allows us to connect not only with our consumers and insurers, but also with key business leaders in a celebration of speed, competition and the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle."

"Focused Health brings a unique perspective to the world of racing, and we're pleased to add them to our portfolio of race entitlement partners," said Speedway Motorsports Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Camper. "This partnership provides Focused Health with a platform to educate NASCAR fans about affordable government-supported health insurance programs and healthcare options."

In addition to the Speedway Motorsports race entitlements, Focused Health will also market its brand for 20 races as a primary sponsor of Zane Smith's No. 71 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet, fielded by Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing.

About Focused Health:

Focused Health is a National Health Insurance agency founded by industry veterans with over 60 years combined industry experience. Primarily focused on the government programs space, Focused Health partners with payors and employers to deliver health insurance solutions for individuals and families.

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports, LLC is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. Speedway Motorsports' subsidiary companies own and operate the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

