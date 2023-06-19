Focused Ion Beam Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030: Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Focused Ion Beam: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Focused Ion Beam estimated at US$968.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ga+ Liquid Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas Field segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Focused Ion Beam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$269.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

A&D Company, Limited

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

HORIBA, Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

Nanolab Technologies Inc.

Raith GmbH

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ZEISS International

zeroK NanoTech Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Focused Ion Beam - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

An Overview of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Technology

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for the Semiconductor Industry, a Key End-Use Sector, to Spur Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Semiconductor Production & Manufacturing

COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand & Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound

The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of Digitalization

The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection

Why the Semiconductor Industry is Facing a Chip Shortage?

Global Chip Sales by Region (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

by Region (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021 Why Identifying Counterfeit ICs is Important & How Focused Ion Beam Can Help?

Growing Focus on Semiconductor Failure Analysis Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam

Growing Focus on Biomaterials Development to Benefit Market Growth

Here's How Focused Ion Beam Techniques Revolutionizes the Study of Biological Samples and Biomaterials

Growing Miniaturization of Electronic Components Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam

Miniaturization Increases Risk of Failure & Hence Significance of Focused Ion Beam

Expanding Application of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Material Science to Spur Growth

Rise in Nanofabrication Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise of Nanodevices Pushes Up the Importance of Nanofabrication

Here's Why Focused Ion Beam Nanofabrication for Nanostructures and Devices is Growing in Popularity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

