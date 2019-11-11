Focused Ion Beam Market - Global Forecast to 2024 by Ion Source, Application, Vertical, and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Focused Ion Beam Market by Ion Source (Ga+ Liquid Metal, Plasma), Application (Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Material Science, Bioscience), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The focused ion beam market is projected to grow from USD 820 million in 2019 to USD 1,185 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include a rise in demand for failure analysis in the electronics & semiconductor industry and increase in demand for ion beam lithography process using focused ion beam systems for producing patterns across the surface of samples.



The Ga+ liquid metal segment of the focused ion beam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among ion sources, the Ga+ liquid metal segment is projected to lead the focused ion beam market from 2019 to 2024. Ga+ liquid metal ion source is the widely used one by end-users as it offers small size ion beam (5nm), requires small emission area, offers high brightness (>106 A/cm-sr), has low melting pressure (29.8), provides focusable beam with high current density, has low vapor pressure, etc.



Furthermore, Ga+ liquid metal focused ion beam systems are used in the electronics & semiconductor vertical for failure analysis, TEM sample preparation, IC repair and modification, nanofabrication, and ion microscopy applications. These systems are used to design and develop fine patterns and detailed structures over the stretched regions of samples that otherwise are time-consuming.



The failure analysis segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among applications, the failure analysis segment of the focused ion beam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the failure analysis segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of focused ion beam systems for carrying out failure analysis of components or devices to recognize the cause leading to their failure during their manufacturing process. Manufacturers use focused ion beam systems to test and analyze the performance of different components or devices, thereby leading to an increased demand for these systems from the electronics & semiconductor vertical.



The electronics & semiconductor segment held the largest share of the focused ion beam market from 2019 to 2024.



Among verticals, the electronics & semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for fast, compact, pocket-friendly, and highly power-efficient portable devices. As the size of electronic components shrinks, it affects their reliability and performance. Focused ion beam systems are required to analyze the performance of these components.



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2024.



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2024. Technological advancements in the electronics & semiconductor vertical, new product launch undertaken by leading players in the focused ion beam ecosystem, and increased adoption of focused ion beam systems in numerous universities and research institutes, are expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America.



The market in the US is expected to experience the highest traction during the forecast period as a significant number of organizations based in the country are involved in the manufacturing of focused ion beam systems.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rise in Demand for Failure Analysis in Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

Initiatives Undertaken By Governments of Different Countries to Encourage Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems

Increase in Demand for Ion Beam Lithography Process Using Focused Ion Beam Systems for Producing Patterns Across the Surface of Samples

Increase in Adoption of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Material Science

Restraints

High Costs of Focused Ion Beam Systems

Requirement for Highly Skilled Workforce to Keep Pace With Advancements in Focused Ion Beam Technology

Opportunities

Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems to Study Biological Samples and Biomaterials

Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Electronic & Electrical Device Manufacturing Industry in APAC

Challenges

Gaps in Processing Time, Quality Assurance, and Planning Time for Fabrication of Components on Substrates

3D Reconstruction of Porous Materials

Company Profiles



Key Players



Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Zeiss International

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

Tescan

A&D Company Ltd.

Raith GmbH

Focus

Other Key Players



Fibics

Zerok Nanotech

Applied Beams LLC

Ionoptika Limited.

Leica Microsystems

Veeco Instruments Inc.

NANO-MASTER Inc

Oxford Instruments

Kratos Analytical Ltd

Ionpath, Inc.

Ic Failure Analysis Lab

