Focused Ion Beam Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%, reaching a Valuation of US$ 1.4 Billion from 2022-31 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in usage of ion beam lithography over electron beam lithography is expected to drive the focused ion beam market

Increase in focus on laboratory automation and technological innovations in microscopy devices is projected to create lucrative opportunities in North America

WILMINGTOM, Del., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global focused ion beam market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2022 and 2031, as per the market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research. The market was valued at US$ 0.6561 Bn in 2021.

Key Findings

Application of focused ion beam (FIB) technique has increased for site-specific milling and modification of a sample. Key advantages of this technique include its ability to prepare soft as well as hard materials, high level of precision, and short preparation time. Increase in usage of FIB systems in sample preparation is anticipated to present significant opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.

FIB is widely utilized in the semiconductor industry for modifying existing semiconductor devices. For instance, a gallium beam can be used in order to cut surplus electrical connections and add conductive material to make a connection in integrated circuits. Increase in usage of FIB systems in computer chip repair and circuit modification is anticipated to drive the global industry growth.

Demand for FIB instruments is anticipated to rise owing to increased utilization in sample preparation activities. R&D activities and technological developments are increasing in analytical instruments. Furthermore, the market is driven by rise in investment in R&D activities across several developed and developing countries, as per a TMR report that delivers important insights on key market trends.

Adoption of ion beam lithography is rising as compared to UV, X-ray, and electron beam lithography owing to benefits such as its ability to offer higher resolution patterning. The process is increasingly preferred than electron beam lithography owing to its advantages in terms of backscattering, resist sensitivity, and proximity effects. Thus, surge in adoption of the procedure is projected to propel market development in the next few years.

Gas field ion source (GFIS), plasma ion source, and liquid metal ion source (LMIS) are some ion sources used presently in the market. The TMR report states that the liquid metal ion source segment held leading market share of 60.0% in 2021. Key factors driving the segment include advantages of LMIS in FIB systems, including high brightness, low ion energy spread, and high current density.

Governments and private organizations across the world are investing significantly to support the expansion of biotechnology and material science sectors. This is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the focused ion beam market in the next few years.

Growth Drivers

Increase in usage of semiconductor devices is anticipated to augment the global market

Rise in demand for sample preparation is likely to create significant opportunities in the market during the forecast period

Regional Analysis

North America held 32.0% share of the global market in 2021. This is ascribed to technological developments in microscopy devices, rapid development in laboratory automation, and presence of leading players.

held 32.0% share of the global market in 2021. This is ascribed to technological developments in microscopy devices, rapid development in laboratory automation, and presence of leading players. Asia Pacific is projected to present large opportunities during the forecast period. Key factors fueling market expansion in the region are increase in focus of leading regional players on R&D activities and developments in the electronics & semiconductor sector.

Focused Ion Beam Market: Competition Landscape

The global focused ion beam market is consolidated

Companies are investing in R&D activities in order to develop next-generation products

Players are using strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their leadership positions

Focused Ion Beam Market: Key Players

Fibics Incorporated

A&D Company, Limited

JEOL USA , Inc.

, Inc. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

SciTek

Raith GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s.

ZEISS Group

TORAY PRECISION CO., LTD.

Focused Ion Beam Market Segmentation

Ion Source

Liquid Metal Ion Source (LMIS)



Gas Field Ion Source (GFIS)



Plasma Ion Source

Application

Quality Control & Failure Analysis



Material Analysis



Semiconductor Device Packaging



Nano-micro Patterning



Others (circuit modification, tomography, etc.)

End-use Industry

Material Science



Life Science



Electronics & Semiconductor



Research & Academia



Chemical



Others (energy & utility, oil & gas, etc.)

Region

North America



South America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

