Focused Labs and Honeycomb.io Announce Strategic Partnership to Propel Modernization and Observability Practices

DENVER, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that underscores their commitment to driving technological advancement and operational excellence, Focused Labs and Honeycomb.io are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at modernizing legacy systems and enhancing observability practices. This collaboration brings together Focused Labs' expertise in building bespoke software solutions with Honeycomb's innovative observability platform to offer an unprecedented white-glove experience to customers.

An Extension of Your Team

At the core of this partnership is a shared vision to help customers achieve greater uptime, increase system transparency, and meet their specific objectives. We understand that each organization has unique needs and challenges. We aim to seamlessly integrate with your engineering teams, providing the expertise and support necessary to elevate your engineering practices without the overhead of expanding your in-house team.

Unlocking New Possibilities

Together, Focused Labs and Honeycomb.io are unlocking a host of benefits for our shared customers, centered around OpenTelemetry (OTel) instrumentation and the seamless integration of data into Honeycomb.io. This partnership is designed to empower your organization with:

A kick-off call to review scope and goals : Starting with a clear understanding of your objectives and what you aim to achieve, ensuring our efforts perfectly align with your vision.

: Starting with a clear understanding of your objectives and what you aim to achieve, ensuring our efforts perfectly align with your vision. Setting up your data telemetry pipeline : Establishing a robust pipeline to ensure seamless data flow into Honeycomb.io, optimizing data collection and integration processes for maximum efficiency.

: Establishing a robust pipeline to ensure seamless data flow into Honeycomb.io, optimizing data collection and integration processes for maximum efficiency. Training your teams on the Honeycomb.io platform : Providing comprehensive training on the Honeycomb.io platform, enabling your team to utilize its full potential for monitoring, analysis, and decision-making.

: Providing comprehensive training on the Honeycomb.io platform, enabling your team to utilize its full potential for monitoring, analysis, and decision-making. Customizations for Boards, Derived Columns, & SLO Setup : Tailoring the Honeycomb.io environment to fit your specific needs, including custom dashboards, metrics, and Service Level Objectives (SLOs) configurations to monitor your systems effectively.

: Tailoring the Honeycomb.io environment to fit your specific needs, including custom dashboards, metrics, and Service Level Objectives (SLOs) configurations to monitor your systems effectively. Addressing Custom Needs Around Observability: Recognizing that each organization has unique challenges and requirements, we are ready to address whatever custom needs you have around observability, ensuring a solution that's tailored to your situation.

Value Through Hands-on Keyboard Enablement

One of the cornerstones of our partnership is the value we place on hands-on keyboard enablement. We believe in working closely with your engineers, pairing with them to ensure a deep understanding of the processes and technologies we implement together. This approach ensures that once our work is completed, your team will not only know how it's done but also how to maintain and build upon it with confidence.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, knowing how new and old applications are operating is critical. The partnership between Focused Labs and Honeycomb.io represents a pivotal moment for both our companies and, more importantly, for our clients. By combining Honeycomb's cutting-edge observability platform with Focused Labs' commitment to building on the world's legacy, we are setting a new standard for what businesses can achieve. Honeycomb.io enables our customers to prioritize the modernization of their legacy using observation and data to drive value" - Austin Vance, CEO of Focused Labs.

Staff Augmentation: Extra Capacity When You Need It

Our partnership goes beyond mere consultation. Focused Labs is here to provide staff augmentation, offering extra capacity to your team when it's needed the most. We're not just consultants; we're part of your team, ready to assist with the heavy lift of migration and then transition full knowledge and control back to your engineers, ensuring they're fully equipped to continue without missing a beat.

"Offering a hands-on solution for customized implementation as our customers modernize their observability practice is hugely important to us," said Manny Alves, Vice President of Customer Success at Honeycomb . "Our partnership with Focused Labs will allow us to extend our expertise as the pioneers of observability and enable engineers to use Honeycomb.io to answer novel questions about their ever-evolving cloud applications so they can deploy confidently, resolve incidents faster, and focus on high-value work that drives innovation."

A Unified Vision for the Future

As we embark on this journey, we are excited about the opportunities it presents for our shared customers. The collaboration between Focused Labs and Honeycomb.io is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to excellence, innovation, and the success of our clients.

Stay tuned for updates as we roll out this new paradigm and begin to see the impact of our combined efforts. Together, Focused Labs and Honeycomb.io are pioneering a future where seamless integration, strategic enablement, and enhanced operational efficiency are not just goals but realities for our clients.

If you're curious about how this partnership could benefit your teams, don't hesitate to reach out. We're happy to set up a call to chat through your challenges—and see how we can help.

About Focused Labs

Focused Labs is a modern software development agency with enterprise roots. We combine rigorous, lean development practices with deep legacy system expertise to help customers unlock growth. Our teams deliver outcomes that empower our clients to compete with big companies on scale and emerging startups on innovation. Learn more at https://focusedlabs.io/ and be sure to follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

About Honeycomb.io

Honeycomb.io is the observability platform that enables engineering teams to find and solve problems they couldn't before. Honeycomb's approach is fundamentally different from other tools that claim observability, and is built to help teams answer novel questions about their ever-evolving cloud applications. HelloFresh, Stripe, Slack, Fender, Vanguard, LaunchDarkly, and many others rely on Honeycomb.io to deploy confidently, resolve incidents faster, and focus on high-value work that drives innovation. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

