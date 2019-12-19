Focused on continuing to set standards in the CBD industry, Global Widget expands in-house quality and compliance team

"Our customers have told us that quality of ingredients is the No. 1 factor when choosing CBD products in today's growing marketplace," says Margaret Richardson, vice president, regulatory, compliance and safety at Global Widget. "The expansion of our team to ensure that we continue to set industry standards in quality and compliance ensures customers receive products that are compliant with all local, state and federal guidelines."

In recent Global Widget survey of approximately 1,400 customers, over 60% answered that quality of the ingredients is the number one concern when shopping for CBD products.

Domond brings over 10 years of experience in the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical industry to Global Widget. She previously served in Lead QC/QA Scientist roles at Bachem and Cambrex. In the coming months, Domond will lead the unveiling of Global Widget's new in-house quality control lab. She has extensive experience in quality ranging from the creation of critical aseptic processes monitored by the FDA in production of vaccines to development of Standard Operating Procedures, specifications and test plans.

Torti is the first food chemist at Global Widget. He brings over four years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Previously, Torti served as a product development scientist at Goop and was an associate scientist at Beachbody. In his new role, Torti will work on formulations for existing products and for future product development. He also works with third-party vendors to ensure the quality and compliance of all raw materials and will conduct food-product stability studies.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and well-being. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

