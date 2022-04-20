Focused on Driving the Future of Innovation, Irvine's Eureka FEST 2022 Returns to Bring Together Startups, Entrepreneurs and Investors in One of Southern California's Largest Startup Events

Noted speakers include Mayor of Irvine, Farrah N. Khan, Dr. Birendra Dutt, Founder and CEO of APIC Corp., Halle Stanford, President of The Jim Henson Company, and many others…

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In just ten days, the Eureka Building in Irvine will return as the host of Eureka FEST 2022 on April 30, 2022. This year's event focuses on Find the Future: a centralized theme around the continued momentum and future of Southern California's startup and business ecosystem.

"After our hiatus, we are excited to bring back the energy around FEST and our theme, Find the Future," says Eureka Fest founder, Peter Polydor. "More than ever, Southern California has become filled with opportunity and a buzzing hub of entrepreneurship. This year's conference is focused on celebrating the future and building the next chapter of business through collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship in Orange County and beyond."

Rylan Foland returns as the event's host, aka #GingerMC. FEST will commence with a keynote from Dr. Birendra Dutt, Founder and CEO of APIC Corp. addressing the year's Find the Future theme on the future of innovation. In addition, Polydor will present Rishi N. Reddy with the 6th Annual Eureka Award, honoring an entrepreneur or investor who not only has successfully built their own Eureka Moment but are helping others in Orange County build theirs. The honorable Mayor of Irvine, Farrah N. Khan will also be present to address the future of Irvine and the role it will play in paving entrepreneurship in Orange County. This introduces just a few of FEST's notable speakers .

Additional event highlights include:

300+ attendees from more than ten countries

50+ CEO's and founders

25+ startup exhibitors

Startup pitch contest

FEST celebrates entrepreneurship through innovative content with distinguished speakers, pitch contest, start-up demos and live music. In previous year's, FEST has brought together more than 600+ entrepreneurs, technology leaders, startup CEOs, investors, city officials, university faculty, developers, and more to celebrate OC's growing startup and tech scene.

The Eureka FEST team is still accepting applications for Demo Tables, Job Fair Tables, and its Pitch Contest. For more information and details on Eureka FEST 2022 visit: www.eurekafest.com

