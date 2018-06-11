Focused on Lowering the Cost of AI Computing Power to Further Industry Innovation, DeepBrain Chain Partners with SingularityNET's Network of AI Algorithms and Services

DeepBrain Chain will create a marketplace and platform for the development and training of AI models using integrated AI cloud network, while on the other hand SingularityNET looks to solve the autonomous interaction between AI agents. SingularityNet will utilize DeepBrain Chain's AI cloud service to offer the necessary level of computing power to anyone using the SNet service. The key goal here is to foster the expansion and growth of AI in a more decentralized manner.

"Our goal is to make AI more affordable across the market, allowing for further innovation in industries such as healthcare and finance," stated Dongyan Wang, Chief AI Officer and Executive VP of DeepBrain Chain. "Being the first AI platform built on the blockchain, we have taken a responsibility to lower computing cost by at least 50%. With our new collaboration with SingularityNET, we know we'll not only lower costs but begin to create a larger network of data sharing to further capabilities of those trying to significantly impact our daily lives."

There was an increase of 5,154 new Artificial Intelligence companies in the period 2012-2016. 20-30% of all AI applications cost is the computation. The role of artificial intelligence in daily life increases day by day, with an aggregated market cap already over 20 billion dollars. According to a study released by Narrative Science, 62% of enterprises will use AI technologies by 2018.

The two data marketplaces associated with DeepBrain Chain and SingularityNet respectively will aim to create a framework allowing sharing of data between the two platforms, so that a user on either platform can access data on either platform via back-end interactions between the platforms, without specific user attention needing to be paid to the cross-platform interaction.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is the world's first AI computing platform powered by blockchain. By pulling together millions of nodes from across the world through its distributed and decentralized blockchain platform, it can help AI companies save up to 70% of computing power costs. The use of smart contracts creates a secure data training and transaction environment where data providers and data buyers can freely trade data, without the risk of data privacy break or data being resold.

For more information, visit https://www.deepbrainchain.org/pc/en/index.html

Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is the first and only platform that allows AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale. This removes one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today, the lack of interoperability, which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs. With SingularityNET, companies, organizations, and individuals can empower their AI agents to participate in markets, buying and selling goods and services. No longer must AIs exist in silos, only capable of operating within a specific company, infrastructure, or industry.

To learn more about SingularityNET visit: https://singularitynet.io/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focused-on-lowering-the-cost-of-ai-computing-power-to-further-industry-innovation-deepbrain-chain-partners-with-singularitynets-network-of-ai-algorithms-and-services-300664569.html

SOURCE DeepBrain Chain

Related Links

https://www.deepbrainchain.org/pc/en/index.html

https://singularitynet.io

