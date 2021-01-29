FocusFirst Wins 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusFirst is renowned for instilling positivity, inspiring confidence and empowering effective leaders. Now the Frankfurt based management consultancy has been named in the 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards by Business Worldwide Magazine.

The Awards identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. FocusFirst was the outright winner in the category 'Most Innovative Management Consultancy Firm - Europe' for its sterling work in the industry.

Formed in 2016, FocusFirst is a relatively new management consultancy working with entire companies, organisational units and individual teams to transform, achieve goals, and successfully adapt to new dynamics. With projects ranging from supporting leadership changes to building leadership and stakeholder engagement capabilities, FocusFirst has been named one of 2020's top innovators.

Sonja Weber has been with FocusFirst from the very beginning, describing the company's services as a specialised niche that demands a complex range of skills. She spoke to Business Worldwide Magazine about what motivates her, and how FocusFirst uses a rich understanding of the human pshyche to help clients get the best of the experience:

"For transformations to be successful in the long term, this goal is best linked to a shared vision and shared identity in the organisation. Leading on from this is the ability to think creatively – the reason for hiring a management consultancy such as FocusFirst is to gain new perspectives. The closer you are to an organisation, the less able you may be to pinpoint potential weak spots. We speak to stakeholders, analyse facts and figures, identify areas for improvement or acceleration and then implement tailor-made solutions along the transformation journey.

"FocusFirst was founded on the principle of staying on course until you cross the finish line, and achieving this together rather than against each other. Elements from the worlds of neuroscience and success psychology can easily be transferred into the corporate environment to make achieving goals a faster, favourable and more enjoyable process."

Further information on FocusFirst, its services and programmes can be found at the company website www.focus-first.com .

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/01/25/focusfirst-management-consulting-for-the-bold-and-daring/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2020 visit - https://www.bwmonline.com/2020-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

