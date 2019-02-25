Focusing on Advanced Laboratory Instruments and Equipment, Building an All-around Live-action Space -- 2019 InnoLAB Salon Formally Kicked Off

The scale of LABWorld China 2019 will be fully upgraded this year. The show is organized by CCCMHPIE, UBM EMEA, UBM Sinoexpo and is expected to attract over 70,000 visits of professional visitors of pharmaceutical industry from over 120 countries and regions, and link a total of over 3,200 upstream and downstream pharmaceutical enterprises, to join a highly influential annual event for laboratory instruments and promote development of R&D, inspection, and analysis technologies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological fields.

Sartorius released its 2018 financial report on Jan. 29, 2019. According to the preliminary figures, the group's sales revenue was up 13.2% to EUR1.566 billion; it achieved a gain of 15.5% to EUR388.2 million in Asia-Pacific region, significantly more than the previous year; wherein, its Lab Products & Services Division, which offers laboratory instruments and technologies for R&D and quality assurance primarily in the life science sector, made huge contributions, and developed robustly following a year of growth. Despite softer demand in Europe since the second half of 2018, the division increased its sales revenue by 9.1% to EUR423.0 million.

It is clear that laboratory instruments and technologies play a role that is not to be taken lightly in R&D and quality assurance, while R&D innovation and quality control are top priorities for enterprise development strategies as the driver of the pharmaceutical industry. Serving the facility and technology updating of pharmaceutical laboratories and focusing on R&D, inspection, and analysis in the pharmaceutical chemical and biotechnology fields, LABWorld China 2019 will provide a platform for pharmaceutical enterprises, research institutions, and specialized universities and colleges to purchase equipment and learn technologies. 2019 InnoLAB Salon will be grandly launched concurrently with LABWorld China, with an eye to the release of latest information and hot products in the pharmaceutical laboratory field, striving to set up a one-stop platform for pharmaceutical factory R&D, and inspection/QA/QC personnel to share knowledge and build connections.

InnoLAB Salon with a 7 year history, provides laboratory peers with a high value-added communication place integrating knowledge sharing, socializing and trade, and creates for participating enterprises a platform for brand exposure and precision promotion. It has received consistent praise from Chinese and overseas well-known enterprises, by depending on LABWorld China 2019's unique advantages of high internationalization, and content that covers the full industrial chain.

You are hereby invited to meet us at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 18-20, 2019, to seek the industry development and talk about the industry future together. Please visit the exhibition website: http://www.pmecchina.com/labworld/en for more details.

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo