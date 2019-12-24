Focusing on Cutting-edge Biopharmaceutical Technologies, Boosting the Industry to Achieve Innovation and Development

Biopharmaceutical technologies are currently creating a new wave of industrial revolution. The global bio-economy has been doubled every 5 years, with the growth rate being 10 times that of the world economy. According to public data, China's biopharmaceutical market scale reached RMB180 billion in 2018, growing by 17.99% more than 2017; at this rate, the market is estimated to exceed RMB300 billion in 2021, marking the commencement of a golden period for China's biopharmaceutical industry.

Benchmark enterprises and innovative products

bioLIVE China 2020 will cover cutting-edge biopharmaceutical products and R&D information from the globe. With its advantage of internationalization, and comprehensive coverage of the entire industry chain, the show has attracted over 150 well-known enterprises, including 3S Pharmaceutical Group, Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, GenScript Biotech, Hualan Bio, Hybio Pharmaceutical, and Frontier Biotechnologies, etc.

Meanwhile, bioLIVE China 2020 will strengthen its technology and marketing promotion on macromolecular biopharmaceuticals. In addition to traditional exhibiting categories like the original biological raw materials, bio-enzymes, recombinant protein, and blood products, etc., it will further display new biological vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, antibody technology service platforms and data system R&D platforms, etc., to become a one-stop industry exchange event of biopharmaceuticals and technical services.

Industry associations and concurrent conferences

bioLIVE China 2020 will continue the "exhibition" and "conference" combination pattern to facilitate more efficient conversations within the biopharmaceutical industry. The concurrent conferences like Bio S&T, the 7th China bioLIVE Outlook Summit, and 2020 CPhI Contract Service Forum will gather individuals, enterprises, experts and end-users from upstream and downstream to carry out multidimensional exchanges and interactions, where visitors will acquire cutting-edge information and high-level social network in the global biopharmaceutical community.

Bio S&T, an important conference of the exhibition, will maintain its high professional quality, further expand its scale and focus on new scientific thoughts (Science) and new technological developments (Technology) of biopharmaceuticals. The content will cover six heated topics including therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, macromolecular drug GMP production, vaccines, gene/cell therapies, big data/clinical design and biotechnology investment. It's worth mentioning that Bio S&T will be strongly supported by CABA, CABS, CBA, CAS, SAPA, and OCEAN. Over 50 industry experts will be invited to form a strong speaker lineup, to analyze future development trends of biotechnology enterprises from the latest technology, product and investment situations, and to drive development through technological innovations.

Innovation and upstream-downstream connection of pharmaceuticals

bioLIVE China 2020 will be held concurrently again with CPhI China 2020 and ICSE China 2020, etc., to connect global pharmaceutical information and further expand exhibition scale. The total exhibition area is expected to reach 210,000m2, with over 3,400 Chinese and overseas exhibitors and more than 75,000 visits of professional visitors from over 140 countries and regions. By then, upstream and downstream biopharmaceutical enterprises will be on the same stage to create a marvelous event of the global pharmaceutical industry.

Visit https://www.cphi-china.cn/biolive/en for more details.

bioLIVE China 2020

June 22-24, 2020, SNIEC, Shanghai, China

Organizer: Informa Markets, CCCMHPIE, Sinoexpo Informa Markets

