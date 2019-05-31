Focusing on Ice and Snow Opportunity & City Development

BEIJING, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30th, sponsored by the Organizing Committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympic Games, the Organizing Committee of the 2019 China International Service Trade Fair, the Shijingshan District People's Government, Shougang Group Co., Ltd., the Beijing Municipal People's Government Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, Beijing Sports Bureau, Zhongguancun Science Park Management Committee, and organized by IDG Asia and IDG World Expo, the 2019 China International Service Trade Fair Shijingshan Shougang Park branch fair is in full swing.

Han Zirong, full-time vice president and secretary-general of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, attended and delivered a speech in the main forum and the Ice and Snow Opportunity & City Development Forum. Guests from governments, international sports organizations, some nation's consulates in Beijing, exhibitors, business representatives, and media reporters attended the forum.

At the beginning of the event, Han Zirong made an opening speech, mentioning that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is a major landmark in China's important historical nodes and an important opportunity to promote city development. President Xi Jinping clearly pointed out that it is necessary to organize all aspects of construction through the Beijing 2022, and strive to do well in both the preparation of the Olympic Winter Games and local development. We have focused on the close integration of the Games and city development, solidly promoted various tasks and achieved positive results, demonstrating the earnest implementation of the important instructions of President Xi. We will give full play to the role of the Olympic Winter Games in driving city development, strengthening cooperation with relevant parties, and contributing to city development in an all-round way as well as the sound interaction between the Olympic Games and the city so as to establish a new paradigm for development.

In the main forum and the Ice and Snow Opportunity & City Development Forum, keynote speeches were delivered by guests including Ivo Ferriani, member of the IOC and president of International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation, Chen Zhichang, deputy secretary of the Shijingshan District Committee and director of Shijingshan District, Zhang Gongyan, chairman and president of Shougang Group, Liu Meiying, deputy director Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, Armin Harder, co-founder and CEO of the World Curling Tour, Florian Hajzeri, general manager of Technoalpin China, and Yuan Feng, vice president of BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Ivo Ferriani said that 2022 will be a vital node for ice and snow sports, including curling and skiing to be highly promoted based on the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. This will also lead to changes in social development, people's thinking and the attitude towards sports. China's improved infrastructure and the snow and ice opportunities brought by the Beijing 2022 are realizing these changes. He believed that as President Xi Jinping said, the environment can help change the whole world. The major changes brought about by the ice and snow opportunities will also change the lives of the Chinese people and the pace of city development in the future.

Chen Zhichang delivered a keynote speech entitled "Catch the Opportunity of Ice and Snow to Build the West Gate of the Capital City at a High Level". He said that Shijingshan is undergoing a profound transformation, and that snow and ice are opportunities, especially for building new landmarks in cities. Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government will clarify the next step to build the west gate of the high-level capital city. It is imperative to build a demonstration zone for national-level industry development from the perspective of industry and build a green and low-carbon comprehensive service area in the western part of Beijing based on urban function. All work serving the Olympic Winter Games is been progressed in an all-round and orderly manner, evidenced by the steady moving forward in the construction of relevant venues and infrastructure, good momentum in market development, and continuous heating up in promotion. The masses in Shijingshan District actively participate in the ice and snow sports and support the preparation of the Olympic Winter Games due to the popularization of the sports in this area. Therefore, taking the opportunity of the Games, Shijingshan is gradually becoming one of the hottest areas where sports industry clusters.

With the theme of "Ice and Snow Opportunity Helps City Development", the following round-table dialogue covered the comprehensive impact of ice and snow opportunities on city development. The attendees were Emanuele de Maigret, minister-counsellor at Italian Embassy in China, Dr. Martin Glatz, commercial counsellor at Austrian Embassy in China, Jade Puttington, secondary secretary and head of the Winter Sports Program at Canadian Embassy in China, Kari Tirkkonen, CEO of Finland Suomun Ski Resort and vice president of the Finnish Dragon Boat on Ice Association, Tong Jian, deputy secretary-general of China Skating Association, deputy director of the Figure Skating Program of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and CEO of Yixiang Ice, Wang Bingyu, former captain of Chinese Women's Curling Team, champion of the World Women's Curling championship, and director of the curling program of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The round-table dialogue was hosted by Zhang Li, vice president of IDG China.

In addition, the main forum also involved policy releases and built a link between industry resources and regional development. The signing ceremony of relevant cooperation projects was completed, bringing together industry experts and high-quality enterprise resources, creating high-end business communication and docking platforms, deepening exchanges and cooperation so as to realize the effective connection between industry needs and enterprise resources. Up to now, the parallel session of the 2019 CIFTIS in Shijingshan has witnessed 19 projects contracted, achieving a total contract value of 50.3 billion yuan.

Driven by this event, a number of domestic and foreign enterprises with development potential will be ushered in Shijingshan District and Shougang Park to promote a series of sports + industry integration based on sports + culture, sports + finance and sports + tourism, accelerate international sports trade in services, and provide an international connection for industry upgrading, to realize the optimized development and rapid expansion of the sports industry, especially the ice and snow industry, and help build the new Shougang National Sports Industry Demonstration Zone.

It is reported that, with the theme of "Ice and Snow Opportunities & City Development", Shougang Park parallel session in Shijingshan District of the 2019 CIFTIS has set up different kinds of theme forums, exhibitions and supporting activities.

The Shougang Park parallel session of CIFTIS has opened a five-day exhibition since May 28th in the area covering about 3500 square meters, including the theme exhibition area of Olympic Winter Games, industry promotion of Shijingshan District, Shougang Group, nation theme exhibition area, service area and interaction area. Rapid changes in the Shougang Park in recent years have attracted the attention of many visitors. In detail, the achievements of the transformation and development from the steel kingdom to the service industry have been highly praised. Fruitful achievements of the transformation and development of Shijingshan District, the preparation of the Olympic Winter Games and the carrying forward of the Games, and the development of ice and snow technology and equipment have been shown from different perspectives such as regional development, Olympic culture and ice and snow industry.

The nation theme exhibition area brings together a number of ice and snow industry powers, such as the United States, Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, Austria, and Slovenia. Meanwhile, the interaction area containing interactive entertainment and VR/MR experience makes the exhibition more vivid and interesting, attracting a large number of fans. The visit is certainly not taken in vain thanks to the integration of a number of Olympic Winter Games-related products with the application of science and technology, including ultra-high-definition rebroadcast, intelligent robots, and virtual reality.

The Olympic culture exhibition fully demonstrates the concept of running the Olympics and spreads the Olympic culture through diversified forms of physical objects, pictures, videos and multimedia. In addition, through the re-construction of the integrated theme exhibition between Shijingshan and Shougang, visitors can see the glorious history of Shijingshan District in accelerating industry transformation and building a sports industry cluster in recent years, and the extraordinary achievements of Shougang Park to take advantage of the Olympic Winter Games to build a national sports industry demonstration zone.

In 2019, Shougang Park parallel session in Shijingshan District of the 2019 CIFTIS is jointly hosted by the People's Government of Shijingshan District, Shougang Group, Administrative Committee of Zhongguancun Science Park, Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, and Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports. Surrounding the theme of "Openness, Innovation, Intelligence and Integration" of the 2019 CIFTIS, the session has opened a series of activities such as diversified comprehensive exhibitions and theme forums focusing on "Ice and Snow Opportunities & City Development", injecting more vitality from different fields in promoting the preparation of Olympic Winter Games in an innovative way and stimulate regional open development.

With the ice and snow opportunities brought by the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Shijingshan District will vigorously enhance the ice and snow sports atmosphere and promote the open development of this area. Besides, the district will further improve the adjustment and transformation of the old industrial base, support the transformation of traditional industries, foster new industries, new business forms and new models, and undertake industry transfer and cooperation so as to strive to create a new revival landmark among capital cities in the new era.

