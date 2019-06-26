Focusing on innovation, adding value as a trusted exchange partner, Todd M. Rogow, MPA, CHCIO is chosen to lead Healthix into the next phase of growth

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthix, the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, has announced that Todd M. Rogow, MPA, CHCIO will lead the organization as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rogow brings a wealth of knowledge, industry experience and innovation to the health information exchange space, where he has worked in various leadership positions across the country.

Todd M. Rogow, MPA, CHCIO, President & CEO, Healthix

As the former Healthix Senior VP and Chief Information Officer, Rogow provided the vision, strategy and operational leadership for all technical aspects of the company, helping it to expand quickly and gain national attention as a leader in HIE. As President, he is setting new standards by establishing an Innovation Fund to invest in the creation of new and enhanced services that bring value to Healthix' 1,200+ Participants. "As CEO, the next step in the journey is to significantly increase collaboration with our Participants to identify challenges and develop solutions that will meet their specific needs. By leveraging the data, we can help them predict risk and improve outcomes for their patients," says Rogow.

"Todd Rogow, a proven leader in health information exchange, brings business acumen and the ability to bring people together," said Richard Donoghue, Healthix Board Chair. "His vision for how technology will be experienced in the New York region is exactly what Healthix needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product innovation."

Healthix will continue to advance value-based care and focus on new initiatives that align with its mission. Closing gaps in care and identifying and serving vulnerable populations, such as New Yorkers who are unstably housed and living with HIV/AIDS, will be a main focus for 2019-2020. Healthix hopes to develop a broad and diverse portfolio of services that will bring additional revenue for long-term sustainability.

Under Rogow's leadership, Healthix achieved HITRUST CSF Certification for information security, the most comprehensive security framework in the U.S. healthcare industry. "As we look to the future, Healthix sees itself as a trusted exchange partner, not only in New York, but across the nation," added Rogow.

About Healthix

Healthix is the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, bringing together over 1,200 healthcare organizations at thousands of locations across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 17 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter from across New York State, 24/7, in real-time. Visit www.healthix.org .

