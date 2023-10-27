Focusing on Key Applications of Advanced Packaging, JCET Growth Accelerated Quarter-on-Quarter in Q3 2023

JCET Group

27 Oct, 2023, 09:01 ET

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights：

  • Revenue was RMB 8.26 billion, an increase of 30.8% quarter-on-quarter
  • Net profit was RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 24% quarter-on-quarter
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.26

Q3 YTD 2023 Financial Highlights：

  • Revenue was RMB 20.43 billion
  • Net profit was RMB 0.97 billion
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.54

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The financial report shows that in the third quarter, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.26 billion, an increase of 30.8% quarter-on-quarter, and net profit of RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 24% quarter-on-quarter.

JCET has focused on key applications of advanced packaging this year, continuously enhancing its overall solution capabilities for application scenarios, optimizing production capacity layout, and further strengthening its leading position in the global IC packaging and test industry.

JCET has achieved innovative breakthroughs in markets such as automotive electronics, 5G communications, high-performance computing (HPC), and wide bandgap power devices. Seizing market opportunities driven by the acceleration of the electric vehicle market, JCET's automotive electronics business has maintained rapid growth. In the first three quarters of this year, the company's automotive electronics revenue increased by 88% year-on-year. In the 5G communications-related market, JCET provided global customers with services in R&D and HVM, further solidifying its leading position in areas including Antenna in Package (AiP) modules, RF power amplifiers (PA), and radio frequency front end (RFFE) modules.

Leveraging high-density heterogeneous SiP technologies and advantageous global production layouts, JCET intensifies its efforts with customers in AI and HPC domains for advanced packaging solutions development and product introductions, accelerating market expansion in high-computation systems, power management, high-performance storage, and smart terminals. In the power semiconductor market, the high-density integration solutions developed by JCET in collaboration with global customers on wide bandgap power devices are widely used in the automotive and industrial energy storage, with ongoing production capacity expansion.

JCET continues to enhance its technological innovation, with R&D investment of RMB 1.08 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%. The company continues to promote the construction of high-performance packaging production capacities and upgrade existing factories towards advanced packaging technologies. In addition, JCET improves lean production capabilities, strengthens inventory control and supply chain management, and ensures that the company's operations remain highly efficient.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "In recent years, JCET, by focusing on high-performance advanced packaging technologies, has made breakthrough progress in collaboration with major customers on the high-end chip business and achieved significant quarter-on-quarter growth in performance for the third quarter of this year. The company will seize new opportunities arising from the restructuring of the global industrial chain and will continue to promote the healthy development of IC back-end manufacturing."

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)                                                                







RMB in millions

















Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

ASSETS








Current assets








  Currency funds





4,678

2,459

  Trading financial assets





3,611

4,316

  Derivative financial assets





0

18

  Accounts receivable





4,652

3,689

  Receivables financing





96

59

  Prepayments





130

110

  Other receivables





73

61

  Inventories





4,190

3,152

  Other current assets





303

279

Total current assets





17,733

14,143

Non-current assets








  Long-term receivables





19

40

  Long-term equity investments





731

765

  Other equity investments





449

440

  Investment properties





87

89

  Fixed assets





19,035

19,517

  Construction in progress





1,076

807

  Right-of-use assets





585

578

  Intangible assets





640

483

  Goodwill





2,278

2,210

  Long-term prepaid expenses





20

28

  Deferred tax assets





266

247

  Other non-current assets





88

61

Total non-current assets





25,274

25,265

Total assets





43,007

39,408










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  





Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Current liabilities








  Short-term borrowings





1,721

1,174

  Derivative financial liabilities





2

0

  Notes payable





162

339

  Accounts payable





6,274

4,634

  Contract liabilities





203

214

  Employee benefits payable





727

984

  Taxes and surcharges payable





189

210

  Other payables





377

378

  Current portion of long-term liabilities





2,468

3,096

  Other current liabilities





4

4

Total current liabilities





12,127

11,033

Non-current liabilities








  Long-term borrowings





4,027

2,721

  Lease liabilities





537

562

  Long-term employee benefits payable





12

14

  Deferred income





375

340

  Deferred tax liabilities





6

40

  Other non-current liabilities





51

55

Total non-current liabilities





5,008

3,732

Total liabilities





17,135

14,765

Equity








  Paid-in capital





1,789

1,780

  Capital reserves





15,316

15,080

  Accumulated other comprehensive income





679

400

  Specialized reserves





2

0

  Surplus reserves





229

229

  Unappropriated profit





7,771

7,154

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





25,786

24,643

Minority shareholders





86

0

Total equity





25,872

24,643

Total liabilities and equity





43,007

39,408

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                     


RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Revenue

8,257

9,184

20,430

24,778

Less: Cost of sales

7,071

7,616

17,596

20,323

          Taxes and surcharges

36

26

82

69

          Selling expenses

55

45

155

142

          Administrative expenses

190

312

536

805

          Research and development expenses

413

343

1,082

980

          Finance expenses

26

(26)

77

(11)

            Including: Interest expenses

84

51

215

143

                     Interest income

35

5

70

21

Add: Other income

103

55

176

138

         Investment income / (loss)

(12)

25

(34)

65

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(12)

1

(34)

(6)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 

17

(25)

62

(40)

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(2)

22

(3)

17

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(26)

(61)

(26)

(125)

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 

5

18

21

41

Operating profit / (loss)

551

902

1,098

2,566

Add: Non-operating income

0

40

3

46

Less: Non-operating expenses

1

0

5

1

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

550

942

1,096

2,611

Less: Income tax expenses

72

33

122

159

Net profit / (loss) 

478

909

974

2,452

Classified by continuity of operations








  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

478

909

974

2,452

Classified by ownership








  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

478

909

974

2,452

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

0

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

7,293

5,522

7,154

4,335

Less: Cash dividends declared

0

0

357

356

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

7,771

6,431

7,771

6,431

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(70)

446

280

832

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(70)

446

280

832

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(7)

(14)

10

(14)

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

0

1

0

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(7)

(14)

9

(14)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(63)

460

270

846

  Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss

0

7

0

0

  Cash flow hedge reserve

0

(9)

0

(26)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(63)

462

270

872

Total comprehensive income

408

1,355

1,254

3,284

  Including:








     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

408

1,355

1,254

3,284

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

0

0

Earnings per share








  Basic earnings per share

0.26

0.51

0.54

1.38

  Diluted earnings per share

0.26

0.51

0.54

1.38

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                                                          

RMB in millions













Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

7,574

8,201

20,737

25,200

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

52

126

267

273

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

126

87

289

218

Total cash inflows from operating activities

7,752

8,414

21,293

25,691

  Cash payments for goods and services

5,840

5,534

14,293

17,146

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

899

948

2,972

3,257

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

180

193

646

694

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities

221

43

349

214

Total cash outflows from operating activities

7,140

6,718

18,260

21,311

Net cash flows from operating activities

612

1,696

3,033

4,380

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from returns of investments

3,601

3,390

11,881

8,550

  Cash receipts from investment income

15

17

68

55

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

99

76

131

110

  Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units

0

3

0

30

Total cash inflows from investing activities

3,715

3,486

12,080

8,745

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

845

1,138

2,434

2,688

  Cash payments for investments

5,181

4,101

11,161

10,061

Total cash outflows from investing activities

6,026

5,239

13,595

12,749

Net cash flows from investing activities

(2,311)

(1,753)

(1,515)

(4,004)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








  Cash proceeds from investments by others

32

0

262

0

      Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

0

0

86

0

  Cash receipts from borrowings

4,823

1,446

6,487

2,961

Total cash inflows from financing activities

4,855

1,446

6,749

2,961

  Cash repayments for debts

3,723

796

5,464

2,530

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

78

405

545

495

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities

22

169

69

758

Total cash outflows from financing activities

3,823

1,370

6,078

3,783

Net cash flows from financing activities

1,032

76

671

(822)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(7)

37

30

95

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(674)

56

2,219

(351)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5,346

2,356

2,453

2,763

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

4,672

2,412

4,672

2,412

SOURCE JCET Group

