Focusing on Southeast Asia, WEPACK ASEAN 2024 Creates a Brand-new Feast of Packaging Industry

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, the rapid growth of e-commerce, food delivery, and low-cost light industry in Southeast Asia has led to a structural change in the local packaging market. This change signifies that packaging plants will have more demands for improving comprehensive order capabilities: carton manufacturers add new demands for short order equipment and folding carton processing equipment; and extra food container processing equipment is required to adapt to the changes in the food delivery and e-commerce markets.

To help manufacturers seize the international market demand in Southeast Asia, RX will hold WEPACK ASEAN 2024 on November 14 to 16, 2024 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC).

Explore a new blue ocean in ASEAN markets and create a packaging industrial chain gala

Organized by RX, WEPACK ASEAN is an international trade gala event specifically crafted for the Southeast Asian packaging industrial chain based on global packaging industrial chain resources accumulated over the past 30-odd years. It assists Southeast Asian countries in comprehensively upgrading their packaging industrial chain from raw materials for packaging products to processing equipment and packaging application technology. Pooling active packaging product manufacturers and various packaging professionals from ten ASEAN countries, the exhibition serves as a specialized platform for enterprises of packaging processing equipment, consumables and services such as cartons, folding cartons and flexible packaging to develop markets in ASEAN countries, expand business, and seek cooperation. WEPACK ASEAN has received strong support from strategic partners such as Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), World Packaging Organization (WPO) and Asian Corrugated Case Association (ACCA) this year.

Comprehensively upgrade the exhibition and outline a new path for going global

Compared with events in previous editions, WEPACK ASEAN 2024 will comprehensively upgrade its exhibition concept, scale, and events, and continue to set sail with a new outlook.

The exhibition covers an area of 12,000 square meters, showcasing over 200 domestic and overseas packaging equipment and product enterprises. It is expected to attract more than 5,000 professional visitors and agents from the packaging industry in Southeast Asia, and has received support from over 50 international associations and media.

This year, WEPACK ASEAN's exhibition scope will be further upgraded, encompassing food packaging processing equipment, packaging products and containers, internal logistics and automated factories, paper and other consumables, raw paper exhibition areas, paper trade exhibition areas, among others. In addition, there will be on-site professional procurement and distribution matchmaking sessions, bringing you a brand-new exhibition experience.

Take the lead in deploying the Southeast Asian markets and seize the new front for going global

As the sixth largest economy in the world, ASEAN sees rapidly rising consumer groups. The rise of e-commerce in Southeast Asia, where ASEAN is located, has driven considerable growth in consumer goods packaging such as logistics packaging and folding carton. Meanwhile, with the increasing awareness of governments of various countries in the region, their increased demands for sustainable products are prompting various packaging plants to pay more attention to sustainable solutions.

In recent years, governments of various ASEAN countries have vigorously built industrial and development zones, and launched massive tax reduction and exemption policies. Boosted by demographic dividend and low-cost plant construction, the number of enterprises building plants and investing in ASEAN countries has spiked noticeably, leading to a steady increase in demands of the whole packaging industrial chain.

Four themed activities stage multi-dimensional highlights

Southeast Asia Packaging Industry Summit

The Southeast Asian Packaging Industry Summit is a regional industry sharing event specifically organized by the organizer for the Southeast Asian region to integrate information sharing, technology exploration, and trend prediction. The Summit will connect the upstream and downstream industries and launch a unique industry event centered around the characteristics of the packaging and printing industry in Southeast Asia，with nearly200 participants.



5 exchange receptions for top packaging enterprises

This exhibition will particularly set up a welcome reception area for top packaging enterprises, where top paper mills, packaging plants, and terminal enterprises could entertain customers and network.



800 sessions of trade match-making with 500+ overseas buyers

The organizer will set up an exclusive area for 800 sessions of trade match-matching at the exhibition site. It plans to invite more than 500 target overseas buyers to participate in on-site TAP match-making, and provides exclusive trade services to exhibitors and overseas buyers having explicit purchasing needs, so as to help exhibitors steadily expand their international influence and market share during the special period.



A-Thousand-Person Annual Dinner of Malaysian Corrugated Carton Manufacturers' Association (MACCMA)

The Annual Dinner of MACCMA will be held concurrently along with the exhibition, so local carton manufacturers in Malaysia and local associations in Southeast Asia will head for Kuala Lumpur to participate in the annual dinner to visit the exhibition at the same time. The organizer will also reserve some participation quotas for exhibitors at the annual dinner. Exhibitors can meet local industry KOLs and enterprises in Southeast Asia here to quickly integrate into the local market.

Famous enterprises gather in six major exhibition areas and numerous visitors share splendid spotlights

Paper ASEAN

Pooling global paper suppliers, Paper ASEAN comprehensively showcases packaging paper, cultural and commercial printing paper, special paper, other special paper and boards, creates a specialized platform for communication among paper mills, distributors, and downstream paper demand enterprises, design companies, greatly enriches purchasing channels and effectively reduces production costs.

Corrugated ASEAN

Gathering high-quality supplier resources from all categories around the world, Corrugated ASEAN fully showcases high-tech and cost-effective equipment, helps cardboard box enterprises grasp development opportunities, and achieves the expenditure reduction & cost saving and efficiency enhancement & sustainable development.

Food Pack & Tech ASEAN

As a trade exhibition specializing in the technical field of food packaging container processing equipment, Food Pack & Tech ASEAN covers manufacturing, processing, forming and detection of food packaging containers in the whole process, and serves as a one-stop leading trade platform displaying food packaging container processing equipment and technologies.

FoldingCarton ASEAN

Taking the lead in the development new trend of the post-printing industry, FoldingCarton ASEAN brings together cost-effective folding carton post-printing processing equipment, innovative technologies and forward-looking information, helps folding carton post-printing enterprises accelerate automation and intelligent upgrading, opens up new high value-added tracks, and achieves diverse and sustainable development.

DPrint ASEAN 2023

Focusing on digital application equipment and technologies of whole-category packaging products printing and forming, DPrint ASEAN provides advanced technology and industry trends for packaging enterprises and end-users, achieves the cost reduction & efficiency increase and green production while obtaining new opportunities to meet new business expansion and sustainable development.

PACKCON ASEAN

Gleaning new materials, products, and trends of all-category packaging products, PACKCON ASEAN enables brand owners to enhance their brand value and competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth.

More exciting activities await you on site. On November 14 to 16, 2024, let's gather at MITEC for WEPACK ASEAN 2024!

