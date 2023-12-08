Focusing on the "Belt and Road", 2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project Successfully Concluded

News provided by

Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government

08 Dec, 2023, 10:24 ET

NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, the "Belt and Road Initiative, China and the World" 2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project, jointly organized by the Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and Xinhua News Agency's News and Information Center, was officially launched at the Oriental Metropolitan Museum in Nanjing. Media reporters and photographers from various countries and regions along the "Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)" were invited to participate. From Nov 13 to 16, they have explored four cities - Nanjing, Changzhou, Huai'an, and Yancheng in Jiangsu Province, capturing the unique perspectives and documenting Jiangsu's role in promoting open development, expanding new spaces for domestic and international openness, and experiencing the vigorous pulse of high-quality development at the intersection of the BRI. It aims to further share the "Jiangsu Chapter" of China's story with the global community.

Continue Reading
Nanjing.jpg Nanjing International Freight Train Co., Ltd.
Nanjing.jpg Nanjing International Freight Train Co., Ltd.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI. Situated at the intersection of the BRI, Jiangsu leverages its geographical advantage to facilitate both eastward and westward openings, becoming a crucial window for "Two-Way Opening" in the new development pattern.

2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project, focusing on international dialogue under the theme of BRI, is set to explore industrial development, cultural heritage, and people's lives. Through captivating images, the project aims to portray the modern landscapes of Jiangsu, showcasing its role in building an open province and contributing to the mutual learning and connection of civilizations along the BRI.

"SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project, which began in 2018, has been held continuously for six years. It has invited more than 30 international media reporters and photographers to explore Jiangsu. The works have been featured in major international media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and the Financial Times, with over 600 related articles, reaching nearly 200 million audiences globally.

With refreshing autumn winds and picturesque scenery, the time is right for capturing the beauty of Jiangsu. The 2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" picture scroll showcasing Jiangsu's poetic landscapes, rich cultural atmosphere, and harmonious urban development is now unfolding.

Image Links: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443689

SOURCE Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.