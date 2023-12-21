FocusPoint adds Matt Grubb to Distribution Team

FocusPoint Private Capital Group

21 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

Grubb joins from Moelis & Co. bolstering North American investor coverage

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusPoint Private Capital Group ("FocusPoint"), an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital markets, today announced the appointment of Matt Grubb as Associate Director. In this newly created role, Grubb will boost the firm's North American distribution coverage and capabilities.  

Grubb joins from Moelis & Co. where he spent the past three years as part of the firm's primary fund capital raising business, covering institutional investors and family offices. Grubb started in a project management position before transitioning to a distribution role at his previous company.  

"We are very excited to have Matt join the FocusPoint team as we expand our distribution platform. Matt has developed an impressive network and continues to source new relationships, especially with the increasing number of new market participants that are allocating capital to compelling, uncorrelated investment strategies," said David Conrod, Chief Executive of FocusPoint. "Matt is a timely addition to our firm as competitive intensity for raising capital is at an all-time high. We have a strong need to continue increasing dialogues and discussions with investors and Matt is a core part of this initiative."

"I look forward to this opportunity and joining FocusPoint at a pivotal juncture in its growth trajectory," Grubb said. "FocusPoint has a track record of working with a select grouping of investment managers with differentiated strategies in demand by investors. Many of the team have been working together from their time at Guggenheim Partners' inception, and have put many groups in business over a long period of time. I believe my skillset will be additive and I look forward to working with the FocusPoint team to raise its profile as an advisory and fundraising leader in the industry."  

In this role, Matt is based in FocusPoint's New York office.  

About FocusPoint Private Capital Group
FocusPoint Private Capital Group (www.fpcgllc.com) was founded in 2010 by Guggenheim Partners veterans David Conrod and Robert Mortimer. Headquartered in New York, the firm is an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital. The firm has offices in New York and its London affiliate.

FocusPoint operates as a FINRA regulated broker-dealer in the U.S. and is a member of SIPC.

For Media: 
Craig Allen, Managing Principal 
Allen & Associates Communications
P: +1 475 419 4468 
[email protected]

