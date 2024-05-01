FocusPoint Wins 2023 SAP Business One North American ISV Partner of the Year

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusPoint, a leading B2B ecommerce solution provider, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 SAP Business One North American ISV Partner of the Year award. This accolade recognizes FocusPoint's excellence in innovation and its dedication to delivering outstanding solutions specifically built for SAP Business One customers.

FocusPoint has developed a robust B2B ecommerce platform that seamlessly integrates with SAP Business One, catering to various industries with its twelve pre-configured solutions. Supported by a team of certified SAP Business One consultants, FocusPoint is committed to enhancing business efficiency and revenue growth through advanced ecommerce modules and functionalities. This solution has continued to gain momentum and now includes some of the largest global installations of SAP Business One as customers.

Beth Walters, Head of Business One, North America at SAP, commented on the award, stating, "There is always great feedback from the partners and customers about FocusPoint. The recognition is well deserved!" Her words underscore the positive impact that FocusPoint has had within the SAP partner community.

Craig Stockmal, Founder and CEO of FocusPoint, expressed his gratitude, saying, "On behalf of the FocusPoint® team, we are honored to receive the 2023 SAP Business One North American ISV Partner of the Year. Our team strives to deliver value to our customers and partners by creating the best B2B ecommerce solution exclusively for SAP Business One. We are grateful to the SAP team and to our partners for this recognition. We remain accountable to meeting our customers' ecommerce objectives."

The practical benefits of partnering with FocusPoint are echoed by their customers, such as Pieter Nijman, CPM, from The Netherlands, who remarked, "FocusPoint is our perfect partner because they have a deep knowledge of both SAP as well as web development, we get 24/7 support, they know what they're talking about, and they guide us in the right direction." This feedback highlights the specialized expertise and comprehensive support that FocusPoint provides to its clients globally.

This award not only celebrates FocusPoint's achievements but also sets a standard for future innovations in the B2B ecommerce space for SAP Business One users. As FocusPoint continues to expand and enhance its modular offerings, the company remains dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide with cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations and drive growth.

About FocusPoint: FocusPoint, the fastest-growing B2B ecommerce solution exclusively pre-integrated with SAP Business One. FocusPoint's team of certified SAP Business One consultants implements and supports FocusPoint for our customers and partners. For more information about FocusPoint and its solutions, please visit https://focuspointsap.com/

