FocusVision Strengthens C-Suite Team Through Strategic New Hires

The new team includes Thierry D'Hers as Chief Product Officer, Mark Sonders as Chief Revenue officer and Chris Nagy as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments complement FocusVision's recent rebrand and significant technology investment.

A tech industry veteran, D'Hers will be responsible for leadership of FocusVision's entire product development organization. He has previously led product teams at Microsoft and Tableau Software. Mark Sonders will lead FocusVision's global sales and marketing efforts, and his vast experience in scaling SAAS businesses will play well within the company's evolving business model. He has worked with Vertafore and Thompson Reuters. Chris Nagy brings more than 20 years' of experience to FocusVision, and will lead all financial strategies and resources for the company. He has worked with Vela Trading Technologies, Radianz, NYFIX and Blackrock.

Of the new hires, FocusVision CEO, Zlatko Vucetic, said, "FocusVision has experienced tremendous growth over the past 16 months, and has identified key areas for continued business evolution. Chief among such is a focus on providing solutions that deliver optimal experiences to our clients, and empower them to harness the critical customer insights that will drive their success. Thierry, Mark and Chris will be integral in leading these strategic initiatives, and overall business innovation. These important hires come on the heels of a successful rebrand, and foreshadow more business and product announcements to come."

About FocusVision

FocusVision is a full-spectrum insights and analytics technology solutions provider. Established in 1992, they were the first company to live-stream focus groups. The company now offers premium tools to gather, analyze and share data for customer satisfaction surveys, brand tracking, focus groups, online communities, communications testing, segmentation, NPS, product testing and more. FocusVision has over 400 employees globally, with offices in the US, UK, Bulgaria and Singapore. They are trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies. Learn more at focusvision.com.

SOURCE FocusVision