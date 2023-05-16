FOE Launches Blockchain-based Loyalty Program with Real World Rewards and Discounts

Family Over Everything's new Web3 loyalty program aims to benefit brands, merchants, distributors and customers.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Get Ready for Unbeatable Rewards and Benefits with FOE's Innovative Loyalty Program!"

Family Over Everything has gladly announced their new initiative in the Web3 space with an impressive loyalty program using crypto and blockchain technology ahead of their token launch called $FOE. It is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain that will serve as the economy in the Family Over Everything (FOE) ecosystem.

FOE

The FOE's loyalty program aims to establish a benefiting customer loyalty program for token holders and brands, enabling customers to pay for services like hotels, airlines, landlords, gas stations, and more using FOE.

"Loyalty programs have been an effective method for businesses and brands to retain its customers. However, the time to re-shape the loyalty programs have come. FOE aims enhance the customer experience with more rewards and benefits while utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology."

The primary benefits of using FOE's loyalty program include improved customer engagement and loyalty. Moreover, brands and customers who hold $FOE tokens can use them to access exclusive rewards, discounts, and promotions, which stimulate them to continue engaging with the brand or merchant in the future. The loyalty program also benefits merchants who can leverage the power of FOE to reach their customers easily by implementing more loyalty programs using blockchain technology.

In addition to the loyalty program FOE ecosystem also includes a set of tools for brands to analyze real-time shopping habits and personalize their customer experience through FOE's shopper analytics application.

FOE offers a faster and transparent reward system for distributors to incentivize shoppers with FOE tokens. Customers who purchase in person or online with their member ID and register will receive exciting rewards upon completing their purchases successfully.

Moreover, FOE's real estate portfolio backing the token includes both residential and commercial properties in the US, and they have mentioned that it might be extended to different locations in the future to reduce the risk of the token's volatility. This may provide stability for token holders, as the value of the tokens is less volatile than other cryptocurrencies in the market.

The ecosystem offers transparent and faster transactions with low fees through the use of the Binance Smart Chain protocol. FOE has a robust governance voting system, ensuring that its family members (FOE token holders) can participate in key decision-making processes through a transparent voting process.

In addition, FOE offers staking incentives and rewards for participants who deposit the tokens in the DEX liquidity pools. Providing much-needed liquidity to the DEX pool while incentivizing token holders to hold onto their tokens.

FOE is a unique investment opportunity that provides both financial returns and social impact. FOE's revenue-generating model helps the project stay sustainable while providing value to its token holders by generating a steady stream of income that can ensure the long-term sustainability of their project.

FOE mentions that being a part of the FOE community means being part of a larger family that is always there for you. As it gives access to a network of individuals who share values, beliefs, and goals with each other. Check out FOE's official social media handles for more information on the project.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE FOE