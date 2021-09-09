Fog Computing Market Records a CAGR of 58.53% during 2021-2025| Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio



The report identifies an exponential increase of IoT due to the rise in communication between verticals as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The fog computing market analysis includes Application and Geography landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fog computing market covers the following areas:

Fog Computing Market Sizing

Fog Computing Market Forecast

Fog Computing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arm Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nebbiolo Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

