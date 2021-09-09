Fog Computing Market Records a CAGR of 58.53% during 2021-2025| Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio
Sep 09, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fog computing market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58.53% during the forecast period. The fog computing market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies an exponential increase of IoT due to the rise in communication between verticals as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The fog computing market analysis includes Application and Geography landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fog computing market covers the following areas:
Fog Computing Market Sizing
Fog Computing Market Forecast
Fog Computing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arm Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nebbiolo Technologies Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
