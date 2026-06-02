FOGATTI Launches InstaCool Pro, an 18000 BTU Smart RV Air Conditioner Built for Larger Rigs and Extreme Summer Travel

ELKHART, Ind., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOGATTI, a leading manufacturer of specialized RV appliances, has officially announced the launch of the InstaCool Pro, an 18,000 BTU high-capacity rooftop air conditioning system engineered for larger recreational vehicles and extended travel in high-temperature environments.

As summer travel conditions become increasingly hotter, rooftop air conditioning systems face growing strain in maintaining stable cooling performance.

The FOGATTI InstaCool Pro 18,000 BTU rooftop RV air conditioner engineered for larger rigs and high-temperature travel.

At its core, the InstaCool Pro delivers an 18,000 BTU cooling capacity designed for stable operation under prolonged high-heat exposure. The system is built around FOGATTI's proprietary Climate X microchannel heat exchange technology, which improves heat transfer efficiency through an advanced microchannel structure, enabling more consistent cooling performance in ambient temperatures up to 46°C (115°F).

The system utilizes dual inverter-driven fan motors that dynamically adjust airflow output based on cabin temperature demand, enabling faster cooling response while maintaining effective cooling performance and optimizing noise levels and energy efficiency during extended use.

The InstaCool Pro supports multiple operating modes beyond cooling, including dehumidification and fan-only settings, so users can fine-tune airflow and comfort for different climates and road conditions.

In addition, the InstaCool Pro integrates smart control capabilities designed for modern RV usage scenarios, supporting Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-based temperature adjustment, along with a wireless remote control and onboard touch interface. The system also includes an integrated rooftop lighting system with adaptive night light and ADB-style illumination functions, offering five brightness levels (5% to 100%) for nighttime use.

A key technical highlight of the InstaCool Pro is its ability to integrate with a vehicle's existing furnace system. Upon installation, the unit allows for the centralized management of both cooling and heating through a single control interface.

This integration eliminates the need for multiple thermostats, streamlining the vehicle's operations and ensuring a consistent temperature year-round. To ensure broad accessibility, the unit has been engineered for maximum versatility, with full compatibility for both ducted and non-ducted RV systems, fitting standard 14" x 14" roof openings.

The InstaCool Pro is now available through FOGATTI's official website and on Amazon, with introductory pricing set at $999.

FOGATTI also confirmed that a heat pump version of the InstaCool series is scheduled for release in July 2026. The upcoming model will combine 18,000 BTU cooling capacity with 16,000 BTU heating capability, extending the lineup into a four-season climate solution for year-round RV use.

CONTACT: Kyra Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE FOGATTI