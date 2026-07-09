Fogg Law Group Secures $2 Million Medical Malpractice Jury Verdict in Lee County Stillbirth Case

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based Fogg Law Group recently obtained a $2,000,000 jury verdict on behalf of parents who filed a medical malpractice lawsuit following the stillbirth of their daughter. After a week-long trial in Lee County, Florida, jurors found in favor of the couple. According to court documents (case #23-CA-009865), the defendant did not offer to settle before or during trial.

The lawsuit involved the alleged misinterpretation of a 20-week anatomy ultrasound. The ultrasound was read by Radiology Regional, and during the ultrasound report, the sonographer noted she was unable to visualize the baby's face, nose, and lips. The radiologist who interpreted the ultrasound later reported there were no facial or oral defects.

The plaintiffs argued that if the baby's severe facial abnormality had been identified during the anatomy scan, the mother's care would have been transferred from a midwife to an obstetrician per the standard of care. The mother developed preeclampsia when she was 38 weeks pregnant and delivered the baby stillborn. After delivery, doctors noticed the child suffered from a severe cleft deformity that was not diagnosed during her anatomy scan.

The defense attempted to shift blame to the treating midwife throughout the trial. The jury returned with a $2 million verdict in favor of the plaintiffs.

"This verdict brings justice to a family who suffered a great loss," said Ryan Fogg, managing partner of Fogg Law Group. "We were able to determine that the death of this child was preventable. This verdict represents two parents who never gave up on their daughter, even after she passed."

Fogg Law Group advocates for injured parties and families throughout Florida in medical negligence, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. The firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for injured clients across Florida. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes, and every case depends on its own facts and applicable law.

About Fogg Law Group

Fogg Law Group, a Florida trial law firm, is dedicated to representing victims of serious personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, product liability, premises liability, and other catastrophic injury matters. The firm litigates complex cases throughout Florida, focusing on obtaining justice for those harmed by negligence.

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Ryan Fogg

Fogg Law Group

Phone: 561-616-3000

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://fogglawgroup.com/

SOURCE Fogg Law Group