Foglia Family Foundation Gift Addresses Achievement Opportunity Gap Amid National Teacher Shortage

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foglia Family Foundation has generously granted a significant financial gift to Marillac St. Vincent Family Services, helping MSV remain competitive amid the national teacher shortage as they work to address the achievement opportunity gap.

"We are blessed to be among several organizations supported by the Foglia Family Foundation that are making an impact in Chicago and beyond," said Veronica Brown, MSV Chief Development Officer.

As one of the largest community-based organizations providing affordable childcare for Chicagoans, MSV has been significantly impacted by the national teacher shortage, affecting their ability to meet demand from working families who rely on dependable early childhood care and education.

This investment will allow MSV to focus resources on teacher retention in their Early Childhood Education and School-Age programs by strategically building a teacher pipeline to identify, prepare and nurture the next generation of educators to serve working Chicago families in need of cost-effective first-class education and childcare for their children.

As one of the largest private grant-making foundations, the Foglia Family Foundation has supported the mission and work of MSV for more than 20 years, contributing significantly to building the new St. Vincent de Paul Center in Lincoln Park that serves families from across Chicago. In addition, the Pat & Vince Foglia Family and Youth Center opened in 2013 to serve the East Garfield Park community. With their giving, the Foglia Family Foundation continues their commitment to establishing a foundation of hope in our community that will last another 100 years.

"We made the decision to share our resources with people who can use them right here, right now. After all, if you can't take it with you, you'd better give it away," said Vince Foglia, founder of the Foglia Family Foundation.

ABOUT MARILLAC ST. VINCENT FAMILY SERVICES

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services has been dedicated to the well-being of Chicagoans for more than 100 years, serving thousands of individuals through early childhood education, youth enrichment, senior services and community outreach. Visit www.marillacstvincent.org .

ABOUT THE FOGLIA FAMILY FOUNDATION

The vision of the Foglia Family Foundation is that all children and families should have access to good schools and a variety of enrichment programs in and outside of school. They accomplish their mission by contributing to charitable organizations that provide education, childcare, medical services and enrichment programs to children and adults.

CONTACT:

Lana Simon

myWHY Agency, Inc.

847-727-8177

[email protected]

SOURCE Marillac St. Vincent Family Services