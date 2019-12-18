Fogmaker North America Welcomes Ken Hedgecock To The Team

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fogmaker North America - a leader in environmentally friendly and self-contained water mist fire suppression systems for engine compartments, is pleased to announce that Ken Hedgecock will join the company on January 6, 2020 as National Sales Manager with a focus on the school bus industry. Ken most recently served as Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Service for Thomas Built Buses.

"We're certainly excited to have Ken join the Fogmaker North American team. Ken brings considerable experience in, and passion for, the pupil transportation industry. In his new role he will be responsible for the customer experience with all our safety and technology products we offer to the school bus industry. Ken brings significant industrial experience and intimate knowledge of school bus operations on a state and local level. I have no doubt he will be a key player in helping us continue to redefine fire suppression in the industry," said Kent Tyler, Executive Vice President of USSC Group.

Ken Hedgecock added, "I'm excited and blessed to join a company that shares a passion for safe and effective transportation – and thrilled to continue to serve the students of North America in my new role. With school administrators constantly looking for products that can enhance safety, I look forward to educating them on the unique advantages our Fogmaker systems can provide their fleets."

"We all agree that school buses are the safest form of transportation on the road. But with the average age of school buses climbing, and industry experts stating there are close to 200,000 school buses on the road that have been in service for more than 15 years, we believe conversations about fire suppression have never been more important," stated Tyler. "In fact, earlier this year during their investigation of the fatal Iowa school bus fire, the National Transportation Safety Board stated engine fire suppression is a critically important safety issue and recommended all school buses have systems installed. Our patented Fogmaker technology is designed to not only automatically suppress these engine thermal events, but also provide additional time for students to safely evacuate the bus."

About USSC Group

USSC Group is a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology products across a variety of industries and categories. Our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Our five core proprietary brands include; FOGMAKER NORTH AMERICA- builds environmentally friendly and self-contained water mist fire suppression systems for engine compartments and enclosed spaces. UNITED STATES SEATING - builds durable and ergonomically designed ADA securement seating systems for passengers and operators of buses, subways, and light-rail systems. Valor - first responders seating, for fire trucks and emergency ambulance vehicles. GLOBAL SEATING – manufactures high-quality military seats and complete soldier survivability restraint systems for military vehicles. FIRESTORM FIRE PROTECTION - manufactures and sells innovative fire suppression systems to a variety of industries including mining & heavy industry, tunnels, construction, equipment, and transport sectors.

Media Contact: Stephanie Williams

E: swilliams@usscgroup.com | P: 994.610.5432

W: www.usscgroup.com

SOURCE Fogmaker North America

Related Links

http://www.usscgroup.com

