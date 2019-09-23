FogPharma Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FogPharma today announced the appointment of Fang Wang, Ph.D., as Vice President of Biology and Nancy Wilker, Ph.D., J.D., as Vice President and Lead IP Counsel.

"Fang is a seasoned leader with a broad and deep understanding of discovery biology and pre-clinical pharmacology spanning early research through IND filing in multiple disease areas, including cancer biology, immune-oncology, and rare diseases. Her leadership will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline of innovative therapies that target proteins previously considered 'undruggable'," said Howard Stern, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at FogPharma. "Nancy is a dynamic intellectual property attorney who brings a highly strategic approach to FogPharma at a time when the company is actively writing the playbook for discovering and developing therapeutic cell-penetrating miniproteins. Nancy will play a crucial role as we drive forward both to expand our technology platform and broaden our discovery pipeline. We are thrilled that Fang and Nancy are joining our team and adding substantial depth to our growing drug discovery organization."

"I'm delighted to join the FogPharma team and to bring my leadership, scientific and translational experience to advance cell-penetrating miniproteins as a new modality for refractory disease drivers. I am excited by the potential of these molecules to reach targets currently beyond the grasp of conventional therapeutics," said Dr. Wang.

Dr. Wilker added, "I'm pleased to join the team at FogPharma where I'll be able to apply my expertise to craft an intellectual property strategy that will propel the company and the field of cell-penetrating miniproteins forward. I am motivated to build a strong IP infrastructure that will sustain the development of fundamentally new medicines that can tackle previously intractable medical problems."

Prior to joining FogPharma, Dr. Wang spent 10 years at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where as Director of Biology, she oversaw the new target identification and validation process for the metabolism immune-oncology pipeline. She also championed the rare genetic disease "type II D-2HG aciduria" program and demonstrated its treatment potential against an energy-producing enzyme. Prior to Agios, Dr. Wang led the development of the anti-mutant EGFRT790M antibody at Aveo Pharmaceuticals and was instrumental in the development of the anti-ERBB3 antibody that was partnered with Biogen Idec. Dr. Wang earned a Ph.D. in molecular virology from the Institute of Microbiology from the Chinese Academy of Scientists. Dr. Wang completed a research fellowship at the Division of Surgical Oncology at Mass General Hospital at Harvard Medical School, and at the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic.

Prior to joining FogPharma, Dr. Wilker was IP Counsel at Biogen, Inc., where she represented multiple clinical development programs at various stages, oversaw U.S. and foreign counsel, implemented a new docketing and annuity service for the company's entire patent portfolio, and established and managed a team that directly interfaced with the U.S. Patent Office. Before joining Biogen, Dr. Wilker was IP Counsel at Seqirus, Inc., a CSL Company, and before that she was a Partner at Sunstein Kann Murphy and Timbers LLP, where she represented biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients. Before that, Dr. Wilker served as Chief IP Counsel at Cell Signaling Technology, IP Counsel at PerkinElmer, Associate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP and Technology Specialist at Clark and Elbing LLP. Dr. Wilker earned a Ph.D., in immunology from Harvard University, a J.D., from Suffolk University Law School and a B.S. in biology and biochemistry from Colorado State University.

About FogPharma

Founded in 2015, FogPharma was born from the scientific and entrepreneurial vision of founder Dr. Gregory Verdine, a pioneer in the discovery and development of new drug classes that "drug the undruggable"; FogPharma was co-founded by WeiQing Zhou, MBA who also serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer. FogPharma's cell-penetrating miniproteins are a broad new class of medicines that can drug targets beyond the reach of conventional therapeutics. Together with world-leading experts and collaborators in translational medicine, the FogPharma team is building a drug discovery platform to develop fundamentally new treatments for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

FogPharma is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. and has raised $77 million in funding as of May 2018. For more information on FogPharma please visit www.fogpharma.com.

