Fohr Launches First Platform to Predict Creator Campaign Performance

Fohr uses 13 years of data to forecast results with 90% accuracy before campaigns launch

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fohr, the creator marketing company, today announced the launch of its predictive platform that makes brand-building predictable through mathematical modeling and performance guarantees, alongside the creative and brand-right concepts the company is known for. The platform analyzes 13 years of campaign data and millions of creator profiles to do two main things: first, model the results needed to saturate a brand's target audience and second, predict with probability the outcome that will occur. It's a win-win for creators and brands to know what success looks like before even starting, and predict how they'll get there.

Fohr solves a core problem: consumer brands spend millions on creator campaigns without knowing what will work and are increasingly being asked to estimate or guarantee performance. Fohr's predictive system calculates exactly how many impressions a brand needs to reach its target audience, identifies which creators will deliver those impressions in a culture-driving way, manages the campaign end-to-end, and predicts individual creator performance with 90%+ accuracy. Alongside today's launch is the introduction of Views Per Dollar (VPD), a unified efficiency benchmark that integrates expected performance with cost, replacing misleading averages.

"The current system sets everyone up to fail: brands are pricing creators based on vanity metrics instead of probabilistic outcomes. Creators are given unrealistic briefs, and volatility is mistaken for unpredictability," said James Nord, Founder and CEO of Fohr. "Predictive performance changes that. When creators know upfront exactly what success looks like, they can focus on what they do best: creating culturally relevant work that resonates with their audiences. Brands get both measurable outcomes and cultural intelligence, while creators get clarity, fair compensation, and creative freedom to deliver results."

The platform is already delivering results for brands including The RealReal, Aerie, Marriott Shutterfly, and Olly. For The RealReal, Fohr applied predictive performance patterns first, then verified brand fit resulting in a 12.5x increase in views per dollar and 440% improvement in views campaign over campaign. By setting realistic, individualized performance expectations up front, the platform enables creators to negotiate fairly and deliver their best work.

The mathematical framework powering the platform runs on 10,000 Monte Carlo simulations per campaign, identifying and eliminating the bottom 50% of predicted performers before launch. This systematically avoids inefficiency and delivers results that compound campaign after campaign.

The platform includes performance predictions for individual creators, campaign outcome forecasts, real-time optimization, and performance guarantees in addition to the cultural mapping and campaign execution Fohr is known for. All existing Fohr clients receive access immediately at no additional cost.

About Fohr

Fohr is the creator marketing company for category-leading brands needing breakthrough creative and impact. Most brands waste millions on creator creator campaigns because they're guessing which creators will work. We don't guess - we predict. Using 13 years of campaign data and millions creator relationships, our platform identifies creators who will drive 2x better results before you invest. We also spot cultural moments early, so you're riding the wave instead of chasing it.

SOURCE Fohr Card Inc.