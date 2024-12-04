FOHR RELEASES 2025 BEAUTY & INFLUENCER FORECAST: AUTHENTICITY OUT, UNEXPECTED IN

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading influencer marketing agency Fohr today released its highly anticipated "2025 Beauty Predictions" report , offering an innovative glimpse into the future of beauty marketing and influencer collaborations. Drawing from extensive research, including expert interviews, a 600+ creator survey, and proprietary data analysis, the report signals major shifts in how brands will connect with audiences in 2025.

Among the report's most striking predictions: "authenticity" will be dethroned as the industry's buzzword, replaced by "unexpected" as the new north star for content creation. This shift comes as traditional beauty content formats like tutorials show signs of fatigue among increasingly sophisticated audiences.

"Authenticity" will be dethroned, replaced by "unexpected" as the new north star for brands and influencers. Post this

"We're seeing a fundamental evolution in how beauty content resonates," says Grace Murray Vazquez, VP of Strategy at Fohr. "The past few years have been really inventive in beauty, so tutorials and education were resonating. Now, online audiences are bored. They want an online experience akin to a FaceTime call with a friend who happens to be giving you a great beauty tip."

Other top predictions include:

The death of the traditional influencer trip, replaced by more intimate, immersive brand experiences

A move away from "clean beauty" messaging toward transparent ingredient education

Fragrance emerging as a category leader, with "FragranceTok" mentions growing 547% YoY from 2023 to 2024

The rise of "high maintenance to be low maintenance" beauty routines

A significant aging-up of beauty influencer casting, expanding beyond the traditional under-35 demographic

The report also highlights shifting dynamics in influencer marketing budgets, projecting beauty marketing allocations for influencer initiatives to increase from 30% to 40%, while the broader influencer industry is expected to grow from $15B to $130B over the next decade.

"What we're seeing isn't just a trend shift – it's a maturation of the entire beauty marketing ecosystem," notes Gabrielle Schaefer, VP Client Services at Fohr. "Brands that recognize and adapt to these changes, particularly in how they approach creator partnerships and content development, will be the ones that thrive rather than just survive."

The complete report, including detailed analysis and results of 600+ beauty influencer survey, is available here.

About Fohr

Fohr was the first influencer marketing platform in the US, and is today a multiple award-winning leading independent influencer agency in New York.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fohr