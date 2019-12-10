FOHSE to Exhibit at MJBizCon Las Vegas: Unveiling Updated Model of the O6i Fixture Alongside the new F1V and A3i "mini"

This week, FOHSE will be exhibiting at MJBizCon, a large-scale conference for the cannabis industry which is reporting more than 35,000 confirmed attendees from over 75 countries

At FOHSE's booth, an updated model of its O6i 1200W greenhouse lighting fixture will be unveiled along with two new models: the A3I and F1V mini

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOHSE INC. ("Fohse" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at this week's Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon) from Wednesday December 11, 2019 through Friday December 13, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the conference, FOHSE will be showcasing its line of LED cannabis grow lighting, including its recently updated O6I 1200W model which will be unveiled for the first time. The redesigned O6I will feature a sleeker and more compact body, as well as support for wireless controls. FOHSE will also be showcasing the new F1V "mini" and A3I "mini" grow light models. The F1V "mini" is designed for propagation and measures 24" x 24" which is perfectly suited for most propagation rack systems. The A3I "mini" measures 36" x 36" and is designed to fit most grow tents. Interested parties who are attending MJBizCon may visit FOHSE's exhibit located at booth C3345. One-on-one appointments at FOHSE's booth can also be arranged in advance by emailing helpdesk@fohse.com.

MJBizCon, produced by Colorado-based cannabis industry publisher Marijuana Business Daily, seeks to bring together key players from around the world in the rapidly growing cannabis industry. For 2019's conference at which there will be more than 1,300 exhibitors, it is reported that over 35,000 attendees from more than 75 countries will be attending; including 1,500+ CEOs, 8,000+ executive and C-level professionals, and 1,250+ investors.

More information about MJBizCon, including ticket purchase options and a daily agenda for this week's conference can be seen at the following link: https://mjbizconference.com/vegas/

The Company's updated O6i 1200W LED fixture features the exact same wattage and output as its previous iteration in a comparatively sleeker and more compact form factor, allowing for more flexible installation options in greenhouse facilities. The latest iteration also features support for wireless control hardware, which FOHSE anticipates will be particularly of interest to clients who operate larger-scale growing facilities.

Several FOHSE team members will be stationed in the Company's booth at MJBizCon to answer questions from prospective and existing clients alike.

Brett Stevens, CEO of FOHSE commented, "2019 has been tremendous for the cannabis industry, and we anticipate 2020 to be even more productive. To capitalize on this momentum, we recognize the need to get our name out there to the industry - especially with the updates to our O6i grow lighting fixture and the launch of the F1V "mini" and A3I "mini." Being at MJBizCon this year will give us the chance to be introduced to a wide range of prospective clients and business partners, including many from outside of the United States. We look forward to seeing many new faces at MJBizCon this week, and we are eager to see the reactions to our new O6i model, especially with its wireless control functionality."

On behalf of the Company:

Brett Stevens, Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact:

helpdesk@fohse.com

1-888-364-7377

About Fohse Inc.

With the demand for cannabis products continuing to grow, Fohse has been working hard to develop robust, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly grow lighting solutions. After years of research and development by some of the world's foremost minds in horticultural science (including Chief Horticulturalist, Chris Sloper – who authored The LED Grow Book), Fohse has recently introduced a suite of hyper-efficient, high-output LED grow light fixtures to the marketplace. When properly implemented, Fohse's LED lighting technologies can help indoor cultivators realize a 35% to 50% reduction in overall energy expenditures.

More information about Fohse and its product line can be found at http://fohse.com

SOURCE FOHSE INC.

Related Links

http://www.fohse.com

